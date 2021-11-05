Australian cop takes in pet rooster of little boy fighting leukaemia, netizens cheer his gesture

Thanks to a thoughtful gesture by a young police constable in Australia, a six-year-old battling leukaemia didn’t have to say goodbye to his beloved pet rooster.

The family of little Yeprad were told by their local council that they had just 10 days to “rehome” their son’s pet rooster, following repeated noise complaints about the bird from neighbours. While the family was in a fix, one of the kind officers at Fairfield City Police Area Command heard about the problem and stepped in to relocate the pet to his own home.

In a video shared by the NSW Police Force, Constable Frankie and a senior officer recently turned up at the boy’s home to take the rooster. A video showed the law enforcement officers also giving the little boy a few toys and a uniform, complete with a police vest and cap.

The boy’s father told the cops that the rooster was given to the boy to cheer him up following one of his chemotherapy sessions as he is often in-and-out of the hospital, undergoing treatment for stage-four cancer. The father said the boy quickly fell in love with the rooster, which he named Jackson, feeding and caring for it.

Watch the video here:

“I’ve got a beautiful big farm,” the constable said. “There’s plenty of room for (the rooster),” he was heard saying in the video. But the best part was when the cop said Yeprad can visit the rooster whenever he wants.

The video showed the boy saying goodbye to his pet, which was later seen leaving in the police van.

People on social media were miffed as neighbours complained against a cancer patient’s pet, while a few said they understood that a rooster’s call can be pretty annoying everyday. Mostly people, including Prime Minister Scott Morison, appreciated the cop’s kind gesture.

“This is just lovely. Well done Constable Frankie and the team at NSW Police. Your service to the community comes in many forms, but I’m sure this is a first!” Morrison replied to the video. Wishing the little boy a speedy recovery, the prime minister hoped he can visit his pet rooster on the farm soon.