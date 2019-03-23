Police ‘arrest’ 104-yr-old Bristol woman to grant her ‘special’ wish

It’s not unusual for people to have a bucket list filled with unfulfilled dreams and desires to achieve before dying. Having lived a long life, a 104-year-old woman in Bristol had only one wish that she wanted to come true— be arrested! Yes, so, the cops in her locality in a heartwarming gesture granted her wish and she couldn’t have been happier getting busted. Now, photos of the elderly woman being handcuffed and interacting with the police are melting hearts online.

It all started when Anne Brokenbrow, a resident at Stokeleigh Care Home in Stoke Bishop, participated in the Wishing Washing Line initiative, run by elderly people’s charity Alive Activities to grant wishes to elderlies living in retirement homes. The care home was given a box to fill with the ‘wishes’ of its residents along with an address and contact number.

Brokenbrow’s wish pamphlet read: “My wish is… to be arrested. I am 104 and I have never been on the wrong side of the law.”

In a brilliant turn of events, thanks to Somerset Police, she got arrested quite happily!

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to do… but I’ll do it,” those were the words of the centenarian as the police arrived at her residential home to ‘arrest’ her, Bristol Live reported.

She was handcuffed by officers and driven away in a police vehicle. “When asked if she wanted the sirens on, Anne said a firm ‘Yes Please’,” Alive Activites wrote on Facebook updating their followers about the arrest. “At the end, she posed for photos in a police hat, with a broad smile. She said at the end ‘I wouldn’t have missed it for the world’,” the post added.

“Anne’s wish has now been fulfilled! We just hope it doesn’t lead to a care home crime spree,” they joked online while sharing a photo of the arrest.

“Now we’ve shown ’em,” she said after the arrest, happy to experience and tick this off her bucket list. The cops tried to run a background check on her but didn’t succeed much. The neighbourhood police officer for Stoke Bishop Stephen Harding said: “It’s hard to check you, because you’re 104 years old and I don’t think we’ve ever checked anyone that old.”

Avon and Somerset Police issued a statement after the arrest and were happy to play a role in fulfilling the wishes of a “good citizen”. “Although we obviously couldn’t actually arrest Anne (and wouldn’t want to), our PCSO Kelly Foyle and Beat Manager PC Stephen Harding were thrilled to meet her; congratulate her on more than a centenary of good citizenship; and go through the motions of an arrest.”