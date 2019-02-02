Toggle Menu
Polar Vortex 2019: Frozen noodles to exploding toilet tanks — dramatic footage show impact of cold

People affected by the Polar Vortex in the US have taken to social media to show how plunging temperatures have affected their daily lives and homes. From frozen hair to frozen clothes, the weird photos are going viral.

Photos of Polar Vortex’s impact on everyday items are going viral.

Millions of Americans in the Midwest are battling Arctic-like temperature owing to a phenomenon called the polar vortex, which has led to the suspension of schools, offices and flight services as residents huddle indoors. The coldwave, which made temperatures plummet to as low as minus 56 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 49 Celsius) on Thursday, was also blamed for at least 21 deaths in the country.

Residents of Chicago, Minneapolis and Iowa were the worst affected. And with daily-life almost coming to a halt, people are striving to battle their boredom. While some took up the boiling water challenge — throwing hot water to see it freeze instantly mid-air — others have taken to social media to show how plunging temperatures have thrown life out of gear.

Warning: Some of these photos and video are quite scary, but also hilarious! From hair to noodles, everything is freezing even before people know it. Take a look at some of the mind-boggling photos and video of the polar vortex, that has created a buzz online.

Frozen pants!

Can you imagine how cold it was in Minnesota this week? Well, a woman flipped her entirely frozen pair of sweatpants in the air and guess what, it had a perfect upright landing! Talk about sticking the landing.

Not just pants, wet hair is no different.

Frozen noodles, anyone?

Indoor doors, plug-point and windows were frozen too

From eyelashes to his beard — when this firefighter’s face froze

Cameron Fire Department Chief Mitch Hansen was pictured with a frozen beard after battling a house fire in minus 50 wind chills in Wisconsin. The dramatic condition of the firefighter battling cold while trying to put out a house gutted in fire went viral.

Forget water freezing instantly, even bubbles in the Midwest cannot stay afloat without freezing

It’s so cold that even water in the toilet tank froze, so much that the tank exploded!

The commode wasn’t spared much

It’s so cold that even lightpoles are shivering

Even people can’t drink in peace to beat the cold

