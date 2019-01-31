Polar Vortex 2019: People in US Midwest are throwing boiling water in the air to see it freeze

Much of America’s Midwest region is experiencing an extreme cold temperature owing to polar vortex. The temperature plummeted so fast that the Chicago River has been frozen and to make sure trains were running smoothly, officials had to set fire on the tracks to keep it snow and ice free.

The sub-zero temperature has forced most Midwesterners to stuck at home this week, but looking at the social media, it seems boredom has led to some bizarre challenges and stunts online. Most that involve throwing boiling water in the air as it freezes instantly, yes, a cool science experiment but if not done right could be harmful.

Temperatures in Chicago, one of the worst affected areas, for example, reached below minus 25 degrees in several places, prompting the hashtag #Chiberia on Twitter. It’s freezing cold outside but for the thrill and some social media fame, people are braving the cold and going outdoors to throw hot water in the air and watch it fly away as frosty vapours. In case, you’re interested, it’s a scientific phenomenon known as the Mpemba effect.

Boiling water freezing before it hits the ground. -21° F pic.twitter.com/qiPpD1ZEPX — Jeff Friedman (@thefriedmanfirm) January 30, 2019

How a science teacher passes the time in a snow day. 🥶 AccuWeather records current air temp at -21°F and wind-chill at -46°F If you do this, make sure you toss it so that the wrong doesn’t blow the boiling water back into you. pic.twitter.com/06M61HEa9l — Kathy Peake Morton (@kathyamorton) January 30, 2019

Ross + boiling water + -22 degrees pic.twitter.com/tWLzGr47hD — Kelly Teeselink (@kellyteese) January 30, 2019

At -29 it’s officially cold enough to turn boiling water into snow! pic.twitter.com/FkGb3MmQoj — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) January 29, 2019

Some people gave it a cooler twist by using water guns, and the results are quite amusing.

Boiling water droplets quickly freezing into ice crystals. -19 degree fun. Caution: boiling water will burn if not careful. pic.twitter.com/hJ3doP48nn — Finley Math (@FinleyMath) January 30, 2019

#PolarVortex Or as we call it in Minnesota…Tuesday Embraced my inner 6 year old at -33F earlier today pic.twitter.com/5P3Ht3WWy3 — Andy Potter (@stalefarts) January 30, 2019

Few tried it to take it to the next level by freezing bubbles!

here’s my brother blowing a bubble while it’s freezing pic.twitter.com/dk8ToERWxx — jaden🍒 (@gaydenwalker) January 30, 2019

#PolarVortex Blew bubbles, they freeze in air, change from a clear bubble to a semi-opaque ice-colored object that sometimes break and shrink to a wispy frozen shell. Some, however, retain shape and land frozen. pic.twitter.com/Mn4WzDTB81 — Gregory Humphrey (@dekeriverscp) January 30, 2019

Sadly, the boiling water experiment did not end well with many and instead of frostbite, they ended with burns and blisters.

When you let the foreigner participate in the boiling water challenge almost ends in a ride to the emergency room… #NZ pic.twitter.com/7p3NrYLLxI — Kassandra Drey (@drey_kassie) January 30, 2019

This is definitely a burn, not frostbite….On my first attempt at the boiling water experiment. 🤬 #PolarVortex #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/ghizyNJRND — Keya 🙇🏿‍♀️ (@wxwoc) January 30, 2019

Although it appears very cool, it’s safe to say don’t throw boiling water into the wind!