Polar Vortex 2019: People in US Midwest are throwing boiling water in the air to see it freeze

It's freezing cold outside and metrological departments have warned people about frostbites, but for the thrill and some social media fame, people are braving the cold and going outdoors to throw hot water in the air and watch it fly away as frosty vapour.

It’s so cold that boiling water is freezing instantly and people can’t have enough of this science experiment. (Source: Twitter)

Much of America’s Midwest region is experiencing an extreme cold temperature owing to polar vortex. The temperature plummeted so fast that the Chicago River has been frozen and to make sure trains were running smoothly, officials had to set fire on the tracks to keep it snow and ice free.

The sub-zero temperature has forced most Midwesterners to stuck at home this week, but looking at the social media, it seems boredom has led to some bizarre challenges and stunts online. Most that involve throwing boiling water in the air as it freezes instantly, yes, a cool science experiment but if not done right could be harmful.

Temperatures in Chicago, one of the worst affected areas, for example, reached below minus 25 degrees in several places, prompting the hashtag #Chiberia on Twitter. It’s freezing cold outside but for the thrill and some social media fame, people are braving the cold and going outdoors to throw hot water in the air and watch it fly away as frosty vapours. In case, you’re interested, it’s a scientific phenomenon known as the Mpemba effect.

Some people gave it a cooler twist by using water guns, and the results are quite amusing.

Few tried it to take it to the next level by freezing bubbles!

Sadly, the boiling water experiment did not end well with many and instead of frostbite, they ended with burns and blisters.

Although it appears very cool, it’s safe to say don’t throw boiling water into the wind!

