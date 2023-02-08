scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Polar bear breathes fire in ‘magical’ photo

Wildlife photographer Josh Anon captured the now-viral picture in 2015.

polar bear viral photoJosh Anon took this picture while he was on a one-day Arctic expedition.

The untouched icy landscape of the Arctic often alludes to a magical quality. Against this backdrop of vast whiteness, a picture of a polar bear is going viral.

The photo is clicked in such a way that it appears like the polar bear is breathing out fire. This effect was created as the polar bear’s foggy breath captured the mild orange light of the rising sun. Wildlife photographer Josh Anon took this picture in 2015 while he was on a one-day Arctic expedition.

On Tuesday, a popular Twitter account named Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) tweeted this seven-year-old picture and wrote, “Photographer Josh Anon captured the perfect moment in which the rising sun made this polar bear’s backlit breath look like fire”.

So far the photograph has gathered over 15,000 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “I am so in awe of the patience of some of these amazing photographers. They put in the hours, and we are the ones who get the gift”. Another person wrote, “That actually looks like an outline of the US. That bear has some excellent artistic exhaling going on! And it’s awesome photo indeed 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💜🥇”.

In November last year, US-based Kittiya Pawlowski made news after she took stunning photographs of the elusive snow leopard against Nepal’s hostile snow-covered landscape. Pawlowski had to undertake a long journey of over 165 km on foot to reach Khumbu Valley in Nepal to photograph the big cat.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 12:43 IST
Eight fugitives from Kerala at large even after Interpol notice against them for years

