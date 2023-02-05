Watch: This video of a polar bear cuddling with its mother is ‘unBEARably cute’

Thanks to their pearly white fur and cuddly appearance, polar bears are universally loved for their adorable looks. Now a video of a baby polar bear cuddling with its mother is going viral.

In the undated clip, a baby polar bear that appears to be about four months old is seen playfully biting its mother, while the mom indulges her child. A video of this adorable interaction between the two was shared online by a popular Twitter account that goes by the name Sonia (@S0NlA9) on February 3. So far it has over 8.9 lakh likes.

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is unBEARably cute.” Another person wrote, “If we don’t do something to protect our planet – then these will be the only memories we have.”

Polar bear baby with mom ❣️https://t.co/zLf1h8kNb6 pic.twitter.com/bfIJ6mVhCC — Sonia 💬 (@S0NlA9) February 3, 2023

In recent decades, the polar bear population has been on the decline primarily due to habitat loss. In 2008, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature listed them as a vulnerable species.

In 2019, an unusual polar bear migration took place from the Arctic to Russia’s Ryrkaypiy region. Responding to the sudden rise in polar bear migration, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said that a decline in the sea ice habitat forced the animals out of their natural territory. Similarly in 2022, a report by Telegraph claimed that between 2001 and 2010, there was a 40 per cent drop in Alaska’s polar bear population which was related to a steep rise in the US state’s annual average temperature.