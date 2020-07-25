scorecardresearch
Polish fans rent cranes to cheer for racing team amid Covid-19 pandemic

In several pictures and videos shared online, the cranes can be seen stationed outside, while the fans, in a group of not more than four, enjoy a bird’s eye view of the game.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 25, 2020 1:43:23 pm
A group of Polish sports enthusiasts went way beyond their way to support their favourite speedway racing team. They rented 18 cranes to watch the game, in order to abide by social distancing norms.

Motor Lublin, a speedway racing team was up against team GKM Grudziaz at a local racing track last week.

However, with the ongoing pandemic, only a limited number of seats were made available for people at the stadium. The fans then pooled in money to rent out the cranes.

In several pictures and videos shared online, the cranes can be seen stationed outside, while the fans, in a group of not more than four, enjoy a bird’s eye view of the game.

In the videos, fans can be seen chanting and setting off flares in celebrations as after Motor Lublin defeated the travelling team 58-32.

Take a look here:

