Polish fans rent cranes to cheer for racing team amid Covid-19 pandemic

The several pictures and videos shared online, the cranes can be seen stationed outside while the fans, in a group of not more than four, enjoying the bird’s eye view of the game. (Picture credit: Twitter/Motor Lublin) The several pictures and videos shared online, the cranes can be seen stationed outside while the fans, in a group of not more than four, enjoying the bird’s eye view of the game. (Picture credit: Twitter/Motor Lublin)

A group of Polish sports enthusiasts went way beyond their way to support their favourite speedway racing team. They rented 18 cranes to watch the game, in order to abide by social distancing norms.

Motor Lublin, a speedway racing team was up against team GKM Grudziaz at a local racing track last week.

However, with the ongoing pandemic, only a limited number of seats were made available for people at the stadium. The fans then pooled in money to rent out the cranes.

In several pictures and videos shared online, the cranes can be seen stationed outside, while the fans, in a group of not more than four, enjoy a bird’s eye view of the game.

In the videos, fans can be seen chanting and setting off flares in celebrations as after Motor Lublin defeated the travelling team 58-32.

Take a look here:

Due to Coronavirus limitations, fans of Motor Lublin Club Poland borrowed cranes to support their team. r/sports pic.twitter.com/lDfhd0PCUT — Anshul Kharb (@anshuIkharb) July 19, 2020

Craning their necks: Motor Lublin supporters’ genius social distancing scheme. pic.twitter.com/OKwpnaNzjj — LearnEnglishThroughFootball (@LETFootball) July 20, 2020

Due to Coronavirus limitations in Poland, the fans of Motor Lublin club borrowed 18 manlifts to support their teams#coronavirus #manlifts #poland #fans #motorlublinclub pic.twitter.com/2Oc1pq1OZQ — Ashish Crane Service (@AshishCranes) July 20, 2020

Poland 03.07.2020

Speedway: #MotorLublin vs. ROW Rybnik

Supporters of Motor Lublin on cranes, due to the limit of fans at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/6Gr7Q1nDni — HooligansTV (@HooligansTV_eu) July 4, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd