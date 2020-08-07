At President’s swearing-in, Polish MPs turn up in coordinated outfits to form rainbow

Members of the Polish parliament, wearing rainbow-themed masks and dresses representing colours of the LGBT flag in support of the LGBT community in Poland. (Picture credit: Reuters) Members of the Polish parliament, wearing rainbow-themed masks and dresses representing colours of the LGBT flag in support of the LGBT community in Poland. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Several Polish opposition lawmakers colour-coordinated their outfits to form a rainbow at President Andrzej Duda’s swearing-in ceremony to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community that he actively campaigned against.

While many boycotted the ceremony on Thursday altogether, several MPs were seen wearing rainbow coloured face masks along with the coordinated outfits.

Members of the Polish parliament, wearing rainbow-themed masks and dresses in support of the LGBT community in Poland, pose for a picture holding LGBT flags and a Polish flag. (Picture credit: Reuters) Members of the Polish parliament, wearing rainbow-themed masks and dresses in support of the LGBT community in Poland, pose for a picture holding LGBT flags and a Polish flag. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Duda had drawn criticism after he argued that the people from the queer community are” not people” and that their ideology was “destructive”.

Members of the Polish parliament, wearing rainbow-themed masks and dresses representing colours of the LGBT flag are seen in parliament during a swearing-in ceremony of Andrzej Duda. (Picture credit: Reuters) Members of the Polish parliament, wearing rainbow-themed masks and dresses representing colours of the LGBT flag are seen in parliament during a swearing-in ceremony of Andrzej Duda. (Picture credit: Reuters)

“We wanted to remind President Andrzej Duda that … in the constitution there is a guarantee of equality for all,” Left MP Anna Maria Zukowska told Reuters.

(With inputs from Reuters)

