‘Hit raw nerve’: Netizens react as Polish goalkeeper comforts crying son after team’s loss in FIFA World Cup

Supercharged sports tournaments, like the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup, inspire intense emotions in not just players, but also their fans and family members. A heartfelt video of a Poland player consoling his son after his team’s loss is now going viral across social media.

The clip shows Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny hugging his young son and carrying him as he whispers comforting words to the young boy in an attempt to console him after Poland lost a match to France on December 4. With the 3-1 loss in the pre-quarterfinal match, Poland was knocked out of the World Cup.

The video of the father-son duo’s sweet interaction was shared online by the Twitter account Cerfia Foot (@CerfiaFoot) on Monday. The clip has been viewed more than three lakh times and has garnered over 18,000 likes so far. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “ As a dad this hit the raw nerve.”

🇵🇱 Szczęsny a mis ses émotions de côté pour réconforter son fils âgé de 4 ans, totalement effondré suite à l’élimination de la Pologne. 😢

pic.twitter.com/JUGawUmaOe — Cerfia Foot (@CerfiaFoot) December 4, 2022

While sharing the video, Cerfia Foot wrote, “Szczęsny a mis ses émotions de côté pour réconforter son fils âgé de 4 ans, totalement effondré suite à l’élimination de la Pologne. ”. This loosely translates to “Szczęsny put his emotions aside to comfort his 4-year-old son, who was completely devastated following Poland’s elimination. ”

Last week, after being eliminated from the World Cup, Iran’s Ramin Rezaeian could not stop his tears and broke down on the ground. During the vulnerable moment, he was consoled by USA’s Antonee Robinson who held Rezaeian in a comforting embrace. The kind gesture was also widely appreciated by netizens.