scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

‘Hit raw nerve’: Netizens react as Polish goalkeeper comforts crying son after team’s loss in FIFA World Cup

With the 3-1 loss to France in the pre-quarterfinal match, Poland was knocked out of the World Cup.

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny consoles son after world cup elimination, Poland player consoles crying son after losing FIFA match. FIFA World Cup 2022, Poland vs France FIFA 2022, FIFA 2022 viral videos, indian express
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Supercharged sports tournaments, like the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup, inspire intense emotions in not just players, but also their fans and family members. A heartfelt video of a Poland player consoling his son after his team’s loss is now going viral across social media.

The clip shows Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny hugging his young son and carrying him as he whispers comforting words to the young boy in an attempt to console him after Poland lost a match to France on December 4. With the 3-1 loss in the pre-quarterfinal match, Poland was knocked out of the World Cup.

ALSO READ |FIFA World Cup: Iran fans wearing ‘Women. Life. Freedom’ T-shirts denied entry into stadium. Watch

The video of the father-son duo’s sweet interaction was shared online by the Twitter account Cerfia Foot (@CerfiaFoot) on Monday. The clip has been viewed more than three lakh times and has garnered over 18,000 likes so far. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “ As a dad this hit the raw nerve.”

While sharing the video, Cerfia Foot wrote, “Szczęsny a mis ses émotions de côté pour réconforter son fils âgé de 4 ans, totalement effondré suite à l’élimination de la Pologne. ”. This loosely translates to “Szczęsny put his emotions aside to comfort his 4-year-old son, who was completely devastated following Poland’s elimination. ”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...

Last week, after being eliminated from the World Cup, Iran’s Ramin Rezaeian could not stop his tears and broke down on the ground. During the vulnerable moment, he was consoled by USA’s Antonee Robinson who held Rezaeian in a comforting embrace. The kind gesture was also widely appreciated by netizens.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 04:46:43 pm
Next Story

Resident doctor at Ahmedabad’s BJ Medical College dies by suicide

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close