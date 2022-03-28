This Pokemon card value soared to $4,20,000

There is good news for Pokemon lovers who collected cards in the 90s as they are worth $4,20,000 now.

The 1st Edition Base Set Charizard card designed by artist Mitsuhiro Arita in 1999 was sold in the PWCC March Premier Auction, last week. A Pokemon card game fanatic paid $4,20,000 at auction for a Charizard card—the highest ever price of a Charizard card sold so far.

An all-time record price for any Charizard card🤩 Record Price: $420.000 pic.twitter.com/drAYDR11gw — PWCC (@PWCCmarketplace) March 22, 2022

Regarded as the holy grails of the Pokemon world, the card gained the PSA 10 Gem Mint grading. Pokemon lovers fall head over heels for the ferocity of the artwork and the might of its fire spin, as per PWCC.

See reactions:

“This is a card where demand continues to outweigh supply,” Jesse Craig, director of business development for PWCC was quoted as saying by CNN. “Pokémon is the world’s leading media brand and Charizard is the GOAT of that brand. It’s an asset that Pokémon and non-Pokémon collectors know of and want to own,” he added.

Earlier this month, a rare first edition Charizard No. 4 card was sold for $3,36,000. Another 1995 Pokemon Japanese Topsun Charizard Blue Back card with PSA 10 Gem Mint grading was sold for $493,230 by Golden Auction last year.

Jesus Garcia, the consignment director of Heritage Trading Card Games, was quoted as saying by USA Today that the demand for rare Pokemon cards and the price have increased over the past few years. “Back in 2018 that card was worth $25,000 and now goes for upwards of $300,000,” Garcia said.