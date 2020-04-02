People in Italy hang ‘support baskets’ to help homeless amid lockdown

While the initiative was started in one street, it soon spread to other areas and many joined in doing the same. While the initiative was started in one street, it soon spread to other areas and many joined in doing the same.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing a lockdown in many parts of the world, it is the homeless and poor who have been hit the hardest and people in Italy have come up with a novel way to solve the issue. To help those in need due to the crisis, people in Naples are filling baskets with food and lowering them from their balconies, The Guardian reported.

With over one lakh reported cases in the European country, Italy is struggling to combat the crisis with its healthcare system under stress.

While the initiative was started in one street, it soon spread to other areas and many joined the bandwagon. Several videos and pictures of food-filled baskets hanging from balconies, known as “support baskets”, were shared on social media.

“In Naples, people are starting to hang baskets from balconies for the less fortunate who can’t work due to the lockdown. The sign says ‘If you can, put something inside. If you can’t, take something'”. “It’s called ‘supportive basket’ and it’s based on an ancient tradition of the city,” tweeted a user while sharing pictures of the baskets.

In Naples, people are starting to hang baskets from balconies for less fortunates who can’t work due the lockdown. The sign says “if you can, put something inside. If you can’t, take something”. It’s called “supportive basket” and it’s based off an ancient tradition of the city. pic.twitter.com/RCxViTFkgb — Tom (@tommiwtf) March 30, 2020

While another video of a man hanging the basket went viral. Watch the video here:

Sharing is caring | Italian man feeds homeless from his balcony amid lockdown pic.twitter.com/SZjDtxsc4a — RT (@RT_com) April 2, 2020

Les paniere solidaires à Naples ♥️ « celui qui peut, qu’il mette; celui qui ne peut pas, qu’il prenne. » pic.twitter.com/2f0u6saA7b — Serena🍋 (@seebyserena) March 31, 2020

Naples residents hang up baskets full of food for less fortunate. In fact this morning I saw trolleys full of food with labels “Free” outside local Tesco. Humanitarianism is breaking out. — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) April 2, 2020

