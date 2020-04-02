Follow Us:
People in Italy hang ‘support baskets’ to help homeless amid lockdown

Several videos and pictures of food-filled baskets hanging from balconies, known as "support baskets", were shared on social media.

coronavirus, covid-19, Italian man feeds homeless, italy coronaivurs, covid 19 india, covid 19 cases,

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing a lockdown in many parts of the world, it is the homeless and poor who have been hit the hardest and people in Italy have come up with a novel way to solve the issue. To help those in need due to the crisis, people in Naples are filling baskets with food and lowering them from their balconies, The Guardian reported.

With over one lakh reported cases in the European country, Italy is struggling to combat the crisis with its healthcare system under stress.

While the initiative was started in one street, it soon spread to other areas and many joined the bandwagon. Several videos and pictures of food-filled baskets hanging from balconies, known as “support baskets”, were shared on social media.

“In Naples, people are starting to hang baskets from balconies for the less fortunate who can’t work due to the lockdown. The sign says ‘If you can, put something inside. If you can’t, take something'”. “It’s called ‘supportive basket’ and it’s based on an ancient tradition of the city,” tweeted a user while sharing pictures of the baskets.

While another video of a man hanging the basket went viral. Watch the video here:

