Netizens laud woman achiever’s befitting reply from PM Modi’s account after man asks for password

A hilarious tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle is making rounds on the internet and to everyone’s surprise, it is not tweeted by the PM but by a Chennai-based social worker.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Modi had signed off from all of his social media handles and handed them over to seven women achievers for them to “share their life’s journey” for the day.

“As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts,” Modi had said on Sunday, after issuing women day greetings.

Sneha Mohandoss, a social worker from Chennai was the first one to take over the handle on Women’s Day. Mohandoss was talking about the importance of feeding the needy and also was urging people to do the same in a series of tweets. However, she was met with an unusual request from a twitter user- password for PM Modi’s Twitter account.

When Twitter user Vikrant Bhadauria asked her the password for the handle, Mohandoss had a quick and befitting reply, “New India…Try logging in.”

Netizens were delighted to see the reply and many came forward appreciating Sneha for her smart reply. Take a look at how some of them responded to the tweet:

Madam, I tried a couple of times but, I was unable to crack the password. — Sahil (@Anonymous077917) March 8, 2020

Mam on lighter note.. Do tell us by how much ur followers increased on Twitter.. 😂 — Janmabhoomi (@Janmabhoomi01) March 8, 2020

Thanks logging successful 😂 — INDIAN🇮🇳 (@Indian41055453) March 8, 2020

New India 🇮🇳🙏 — INDIAN🇮🇳 (@Indian41055453) March 8, 2020

Please password change mat karna 🙈🙈🙈 Congratulations didi and keep up the good work!!#SheInspiresUs — 🇮🇳 Double Trouble 2.0 🇮🇳 (@tum_and_hum) March 8, 2020

Savage reply just like PM’s reply 😂😂 — Sushant Kumar Rai (@Skraivns) March 8, 2020

Best Reply Haha 😁👏👏 — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) March 8, 2020

This is new India 🇮🇳 — Inder Singh Bhati (@InderSinghBha18) March 8, 2020

Please follow back kar dijiye

Modiji ne itna haq to diya hi hoga 😂🙏😑 — Bαℓяαм Sнαямα🇮🇳 (@br_sharma_) March 8, 2020

Many were left shocked when Modi announced his decision to “give up” social media last Sunday. But a day after that, he revealed his decision to hand over his social media accounts to inspiring women on Women’s Day.

PM Modi is followed by over 53 million people on Twitter and has 44 followers on Facebook. The stories of women, who are given the opportunity to use his handles for the day, are thus likely to reach a vast pool of audience.

