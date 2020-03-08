Follow Us:
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Netizens laud woman achiever’s befitting reply from PM Modi’s account after man asks for password

Sneha Mohandoss, a Chennai based social work, who was first to take over the handle, was met with an unusual request from a Twitter user- to reveal the password of PM's handle.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 8, 2020 4:39:16 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi Twitter Handle, Man asks PM Modi Twitter password, Women achiever reply, PM Modi Twitter password, Modi gives up social media, International Women's Day, Twitter, Trending, Indian Express news Sneha Mohandoss was talking about the importance of feeding the needy in a series of tweets when she was met with the unusual request.

A hilarious tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle is making rounds on the internet and to everyone’s surprise, it is not tweeted by the PM but by a Chennai-based social worker.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Modi had signed off from all of his social media handles and handed them over to seven women achievers for them to “share their life’s journey” for the day.

“As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts,” Modi had said on Sunday, after issuing women day greetings.

Sneha Mohandoss, a social worker from Chennai was the first one to take over the handle on Women’s Day. Mohandoss was talking about the importance of feeding the needy and also was urging people to do the same in a series of tweets. However, she was met with an unusual request from a twitter user- password for PM Modi’s Twitter account.

When Twitter user Vikrant Bhadauria asked her the password for the handle, Mohandoss had a quick and befitting reply, “New India…Try logging in.”

Netizens were delighted to see the reply and many came forward appreciating Sneha for her smart reply. Take a look at how some of them responded to the tweet:

Many were left shocked when Modi announced his decision to “give up” social media last Sunday. But a day after that, he revealed his decision to hand over his social media accounts to inspiring women on Women’s Day.

PM Modi is followed by over 53 million people on Twitter and has 44 followers on Facebook. The stories of women, who are given the opportunity to use his handles for the day, are thus likely to reach a vast pool of audience.

