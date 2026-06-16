‘What a coincidence’: PM Modi reacts to Slovak PM Robert Fico’s jacket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a light-hearted moment with his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico, after noticing that both wore beige jackets that matched. In a video shared on Instagram, PM Modi said he had gifted the jacket to Fico.

The now-viral video shows Fico wearing a blue shirt and pants, pairing his outfit with Modi’s signature style: a traditional sleeveless jacket.

PM Modi, noticing the similarity in their attire, remarks, “What a coincidence, the colour combination is matching.”

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

The video’s caption said, “Prime Minister Fico wore a jacket I had gifted him. And, coincidentally, our jacket colours matched today.”

The video has since gone viral, amassing numerous reactions.

“Great bonding, a positive sign for both countries,” a user wrote. “He looks desi smart,” another user commented.

“Prime Minister Fico looks true Indian in jacket. In Earlier times, our leaders used to sport western dresses while meeting western leaders….now western leaders sport Indian dress-styles,” a third user reacted.

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PM Modi’s Slovakia visit

PM Modi is on an official visit to Slovakia, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country since it became an independent nation following the dissolution of Czechoslovakia in 1993.

During the visit, India and Slovakia elevated bilateral ties to a “comprehensive partnership” and signed 11 agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation across several sectors, including migration, digital technology and defence. The agreements were finalised following extensive discussions between the two sides on expanding strategic and economic collaboration.

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“India and Slovakia are also moving forward in close coordination on the global stage. We agree that all disputes and tensions should be resolved peacefully. We will continue to work together with all partners in this direction,” Modi said after meeting Fico.