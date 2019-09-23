Plumber repairs boiler free of cost for elderly leukemia patient, receives £80,000 in donations

A selfless gesture by a British plumber providing free service for an elderly person not only has won hearts online but has also inspired many others to emulate his act. As news of the plumber’s generosity went viral, he received donations worth £80,000 from people from across the world. Through this, he now hopes to expand his free services for the elderly throughout the country.

Plumber James Anderson from Burnley went viral earlier last week after he charged zero fees for repairing a boiler of a 91-year-old leukaemia patient. He further said the company would “be available 24 hours to help her and keep her as comfortable as possible”.

A photo of the bill was originally shared on Facebook by the woman’s daughter, Christine Rowland, before it found itself onTwitter and Instagram and people couldn’t stop lauding him.

According to BBC, Anderson has been running Depher – Disabled & Elderly Plumbing and Heating Emergency Repair – a non-profit plumbing company since March 2017, with an aim to help those in need of the services free of cost.

“There are too many elderly and disabled people suffering in silence,” he told the media outlet. “They don’t like asking for help. They don’t want to be a burden. We take away the burden, the stigma”.

However, while helping others, Anderson himself ended up in debt but he said that would not deter him in his endeavour to help the elderly and disabled people.

The 52-year-old told The Sun that after his gesture for the elderly patient went viral, he had received £79,767 from all over the world. “We don’t just have to do Lancashire now. I’m going to be ringing local engineers in the wider area,” Anderson told the daily.

“People are talking about doing it in America, France and Australia, and they’re all going to contact me to get advice and guidance as to how to do it in their countries,” he added.

Anderson and his small team of workers have repaired boilers, fixed gas leaks for over 2,000 seniors and low-income homeowners and his company’s website bears the testament to it — with images showing people who have received the help. With a GoFundMe page, he collected funds and paid for the materials and supplies needed for the repairs.