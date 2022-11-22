Plumber finds 135-year-old note inside whisky bottle under floorboards of Scotland home

A plumber in Scotland was stunned after he found a 135-year-old message inside a whisky bottle while working on a house in Edinburgh. The note from 1887 read, “James Ritchie John Grieve laid this floor but they did not drink the whisky. October 6th 1887. Who ever finds this bottle may think our…is blowing along the road”.

Peter Allan, the plumber, rushed to inform the house owner Eildih Stimpson, who was excited to find the old note, a BBC report said. “The room is 10ft by 15ft and I have cut exactly around the bottle without knowing it was there. I can’t quite believe it,” Allan told the BBC.

“I was moving a radiator and cut a random hole to find pipework and there it was, I don’t know what happened. I took it to the woman downstairs and said ‘Look what I’ve found under your floor’,” he said.

Stimpson smashed the bottle after her children returned from school to retrieve the note. “We were desperately trying to get the note out with tweezers and pliers, but it started to rip a little bit. We didn’t want to damage it further, so regrettably had to smash the bottle,” Stimpson was quoted as saying by Edinburghlive.

Taking to Facebook group I Love Morningside, Edinburgh, Stimpson shared photographs of the Victoria time capsule and wrote, “Interesting find by Peter from Wightman Plumbing when lifting floorboards in our home in morningside! A little piece of history.”

After digging up some information about the note, Stimpson's friend found out that the two men mentioned in the note were registered as living in the Newington area during the 1880s.

Internet users were amused by the message from 1887. A user commented, “So good to read this.” Another user wrote, “49349 days from 6 oct 1887 to 16 Nov 2022…. under the floorboards ….”

