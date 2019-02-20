Toggle Menu
The reason this mother has her son’s photo in her wallet has everyone in splits

Mom’s savage level: Pro!

No matter wherever in the world you are, growing up in an Indian household is quite different than others. Indian parents have their own set of rules and decorums and failing to abide certainly result in a good old beating! And when not doing that, their level of roasting their kids is pro. Proving just that a tweet is going viral showing how much desi moms can be savage!

A Twitter user, @cheekyponnama, from Singapore tweeted he was really touched to find his photo in his mother’s purse and not any of his siblings. But finding out the truth why his photo was there is putting a smile on people’s faces across the world.

He was delighted when his mom said, “Whenever she faces an obstacle, she looks at my photo and the problem disappears.” However, his mother quickly added an anecdote which completely sucked away all the excitement.

“I felt really touched till she said, she also tells herself, ‘what other problem can be bigger than this one?'” he said.

The twist left people in splits and many said his mother was “adorably savage”. Some shared similar stories about their parents, and others rushed to check their parents’ wallets to see if the story was true in their cases as well as well.

The thread created a space where many discussed what it’s like to be the firstborn, and how much parents love them.

Indian parents are known to be particularly ‘savage’ when it comes to their children and it has been highlighted in the past as well.

