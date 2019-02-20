The reason this mother has her son’s photo in her wallet has everyone in splits

No matter wherever in the world you are, growing up in an Indian household is quite different than others. Indian parents have their own set of rules and decorums and failing to abide certainly result in a good old beating! And when not doing that, their level of roasting their kids is pro. Proving just that a tweet is going viral showing how much desi moms can be savage!

A Twitter user, @cheekyponnama, from Singapore tweeted he was really touched to find his photo in his mother’s purse and not any of his siblings. But finding out the truth why his photo was there is putting a smile on people’s faces across the world.

He was delighted when his mom said, “Whenever she faces an obstacle, she looks at my photo and the problem disappears.” However, his mother quickly added an anecdote which completely sucked away all the excitement.

“I felt really touched till she said, she also tells herself, ‘what other problem can be bigger than this one?'” he said.

My mum has a photo of me in her wallet and not of my siblings. She said whenever she faces an obstacle, she looks at my photo and the problem disappears. I felt really touched till she said, she also tells herself, “what other problem can be bigger than this one?” 😥😥😥 — Siddhu (@cheekyponnama) February 17, 2019

The twist left people in splits and many said his mother was “adorably savage”. Some shared similar stories about their parents, and others rushed to check their parents’ wallets to see if the story was true in their cases as well as well.

The thread created a space where many discussed what it’s like to be the firstborn, and how much parents love them.

Excuse me I have to go check my mum’s wallet https://t.co/rmPgmD7FcA — #butterfly 🦋 (@o0keira0o) February 20, 2019

is this why my pic in me mom’s wallet 🤧 https://t.co/yhOhKxTtzj — Anis Malek (@anismalek) February 19, 2019

My dad had a photo of me in his bedroom. A huge one 😂

I’m greatly convinced I was his favourite stubborn child but he never admitted it https://t.co/LysavsMxgp — kioko (@Sherr_16) February 19, 2019

Everyone’s heard of dad jokes, but here we have a specimen of the rare mum joke.. they cut deep 😢 #mumjokes https://t.co/rZqNKPHGkn — SirDin (@SirDin5) February 19, 2019

Adulting and parenting at a new level. https://t.co/2KS6BlqINo — Jason Williams (@JdotWilliamsDC) February 19, 2019

Damn, Exactly what my mom did. Thanks for remind me hahaha — Arief Rahman (@AriefRptm) February 19, 2019

Yeah, pat yourself in the back and tell yourself “I am a big problem that brings solutions to others’ bigger problem” — KeleGod (@k_lechy) February 19, 2019

Tell your mum am a fan, savage goals 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Temperature 🌤 (@real_weiirdo) February 19, 2019

We are also pretty much the “tester child” to them too!! — Siddhu (@cheekyponnama) February 18, 2019

:) On the reverse I have photos of my parents. Whenever I feel down or low, I know there’s always these two who love me unconditionally. https://t.co/EVwDZ2OZf3 — Paul Ooi (@psunster) February 18, 2019

Your Mom is adorable savage. — #EndChildMarriage – Azira (@ladymissazira) February 18, 2019

Indian parents are known to be particularly ‘savage’ when it comes to their children and it has been highlighted in the past as well.