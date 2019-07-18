Please don’t flush your drugs: Police warn of ‘meth-gators’

Authorities in Tennessee warned residents against flushing methamphetamine, commonly referred to as “meth”, down the toilet fearing that the drug could be ingested by alligators and other animals in the sewage system.

Advertising

In a Facebook post, the Loretto police department said there is a possibility the drug could end up creating “meth-gators” if not properly disposed.

The police cited a drug seizure case in which a suspect attempted to flush meth when they arrived at his home with a search warrant. They added that he was unsuccessful in his attempt and was arrested and charged with two drug possession, possession of drug kit, and meddling with evidence.

The post said: “On a more or less serious note, folks … please don’t flush your drugs, m’kay,” the police added, warning that “our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth.

Advertising

“Ducks, geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do. Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama.”

On a lighter note, the police said: “They’ve had enough methed-up animals the past few weeks without our help. So, if you need to dispose of your drugs just give us a call and we will make sure they are disposed of in the proper way.”