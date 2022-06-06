This playtime video of kindergarten kids in China has netizens in awe

China has been one of the top countries to have secured the most number of medals at international sporting events like the Olympics. Many believe that one reason behind China’s sports prowess is its intense physical training routines for young children.

Recently a video, which shows how Chinese schools hone the athletic abilities of their students at a young age, went viral on social media.

In the video, young kids, who appear to be around five to six years old, can be seen bouncing two balls with both hands as they exercise their legs and move their bodies in perfect coordination.

The undated video reportedly shot in a school in China, is being shared widely across social media.

On Sunday, the 15-second clip was shared on Twitter by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim. While sharing the video, he wrote, “WOW! Physical education class of kindergarten. ”. Soon his tweet got over 69,000 likes.

Appreciating the skills of the children in the video, a Twitter user wrote, “WOW! Core discipline and coordination. Something that is good for all schools. It’s why they have such self-discipline and smarts.” Another person remarked, “The reason why China tops the Olympic medal list!”

However, not all were impressed by it. Some people pointed out how China’s sports training camps are criticised for being too harsh. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user commented, “It’s not education, it’s training – most probably quite cruel”.