Players hugging dead teammate’s mother during match leaves her, netizens teary-eyed

Much has been talked about the power of hugs and its healing capabilities. Now, in a video going viral, teammates of a deceased player were seen hugging his mother before a game.

In a tragic car accident, 14-year-old Ely Dehart of Ansley, central Nebraska lost his life in November of 2020. However, when his mother Jeniffer returned to the court to support her son’s school team, all his teammates took turns to give her a hug.

“They hug me to remind me my son will always be part of the team,” the mother wrote in the caption of her TikTok video that has taken social media by storm leaving all teary-eyed. Ely attended school in Sumner where he played basketball, football and baseball and played in the band for the SEM Mustangs.

The video showed young basketball players rushing to her to greet her during the match. Moved by the gesture of the Mustang players, the grieving mother added, “This means more to me than they will ever know.”

Explaining the significance of the poignant gesture, the mother added: “It’s like my child’s hugging me and telling me he loves me.” She extended her love and gratitude to all in her video.

The mother also mentioned in her post how welcoming and loving the parents and fellow students have been to her at the school. “So proud to call these boys family and so excited for them all,” she wrote.

The video left many emotional online, including former NBA player Rex Chapman, who shared the video on Twitter saying he’s “bawling”. American actress Patricia Arquette too reacted to the video dubbing it as “a beautiful example of manly strength”.

Seeing this made my day better. Thank you, and thanks to all those players. Beautiful gesture. https://t.co/hwMiNXfPY1 — Jon Evans (@JonEvansWECT) February 11, 2022

This is a beautiful example of manly strength. Thoughtfulness and the capacity to help you bear your grief. https://t.co/Lq4qkw76Cy — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 11, 2022

This is what sports can teach us. — Brett Pransky (@BrettPransky) February 11, 2022

Yes, bless these wonderful kids and the mother who shows up to cheer them on even after her incredible loss 💔💔 — Indira Harinath (@HarinathIndira) February 11, 2022

This is so beautiful in so many ways ❤️ bawling too ! What an amazing bunch of lads. Love this humanity !! ❤️ — Michelle (@sweetmish88) February 11, 2022

One of the most beautiful and healing things I’ve seen. These young men are amazing and her toughness is inspiring — John Infortunio (@TooMuchInfoJohn) February 11, 2022

These kids give me faith. There is yet some love & grace in our world. We’ll done parents. — debster (@LuteDebby) February 12, 2022

It breaks my heart that she lost her son and just seeing the love of his teammates is amazing. — Christina Jamerson (@ChristinaJamer4) February 12, 2022

Oh dear, this is too much. I want to run out there and give her a hug too 😭 — Jewish Joe Biden (@opiateofblame) February 11, 2022

According to The Associated Press, Ely Dehart died two days after the November 17 crash in rural Buffalo County in 2020. “Sheriff’s investigators say the boy was driving a pickup truck east on a gravel road north of Miller when he lost control on the crest of a hill. Investigators say the truck ran off into a ditch and rolled,” the report said.