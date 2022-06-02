scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Must Read

#PlatinumJubilee: What is Trooping the Colour ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II?

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch who has ruled for 70 years.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 2, 2022 5:23:03 pm
Queen Elizabeth II, Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Trooping the Colour parade, Platinum Jubilee parade, indian expressActivists from Animal Rebellion, an animal and climate justice group, crashed the ‘Trooping the Colour’ parade on Thursday before they were arrested by the police.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will officially start Thursday with the ‘Trooping the Colour’ ceremony.

The ‘Trooping the Colour’ ceremony, also known as the King or Queen’s Birthday Parade, is a 17th-century tradition in which British infantry regiments organise an elaborate parade to mark the official birthday of the British sovereign. During this parade, the monarch inspects the troops and gives them a royal salute.

ALSO READ |‘Inappropriate and tacky’: Queen Elizabeth’s portraits on Stonehenge irk netizens

The parade is attended by members of the royal family and watched by spectators who gather along the parade route in Central London. Millions of people watch the ceremony through live streams or on television.

Activists from Animal Rebellion, an animal and climate justice group, crashed the ‘Trooping the Colour’ parade on Thursday before they were arrested by the police.

Best of Express Premium
How Pune police personnel reskilled themselves to tackle crypto crimesPremium
How Pune police personnel reskilled themselves to tackle crypto crimes
Explained: The case for six airbagsPremium
Explained: The case for six airbags
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...Premium
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...
Litigants turn to 80-year-old court ruling to press claims in Gyanvapi casePremium
Litigants turn to 80-year-old court ruling to press claims in Gyanvapi case
More Premium Stories >>

Like on the streets of London, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations have created a buzz on social media as well. While many people are sharing cheerful snapshots of the grand celebrations, a section of them is also using Twitter to critique the expenditure of public money to organise events related to the monarchy.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Elizabeth II became England’s queen on February 6, 1952. However, her official coronation took place on June 2, 1953, which is why the Platinum Jubilee celebrations are taking place on Thursday and will continue through the weekend. With 70 years of reign, Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement