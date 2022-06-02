PlatinumJubilee: What is Trooping the Colour ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II?

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will officially start Thursday with the ‘Trooping the Colour’ ceremony.

The ‘Trooping the Colour’ ceremony, also known as the King or Queen’s Birthday Parade, is a 17th-century tradition in which British infantry regiments organise an elaborate parade to mark the official birthday of the British sovereign. During this parade, the monarch inspects the troops and gives them a royal salute.

The parade is attended by members of the royal family and watched by spectators who gather along the parade route in Central London. Millions of people watch the ceremony through live streams or on television.

Activists from Animal Rebellion, an animal and climate justice group, crashed the ‘Trooping the Colour’ parade on Thursday before they were arrested by the police.

Protesters are carried away by police after interrupting the start of Trooping the Colour.#PlatinumJubilee latest: https://t.co/oEpDBmxlOz 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/34oWJBHR4P — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 2, 2022

BREAKING: Animal Rebels disrupt the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations demanding that Royal Land is Reclaimed. This summer, we’re taking bigger action against the Dairy industry than ever before, and we need you! Join our #PlantBasedFuture talk this Friday! Link in our Bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/7X9rxXqVOa — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) June 2, 2022

Like on the streets of London, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations have created a buzz on social media as well. While many people are sharing cheerful snapshots of the grand celebrations, a section of them is also using Twitter to critique the expenditure of public money to organise events related to the monarchy.

From all dog lovers – wishing Seamus the Irish Wolfhound all the very best at todays Trooping the Colour #GSTQ pic.twitter.com/avnabV23MF — Judy (@homeinangus) June 2, 2022

The view from the roof#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/VhRU0gXey3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2022

Boss baby being a boss as the first one out on the balcony 😂#PlatinumJubilee #PrinceLouis pic.twitter.com/QjDfPccPrf — Cambridge Crown 👑 (@CambridgeCrown) June 2, 2022

Can you imagine if the Royal Family said “Because people are literally starving right now, we’re going to pay for the #PlatinumJubilee out of our own private fortunes and give all the cash that would have been spent on us, to the poorest councils in the UK”? What a wild gesture! — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 2, 2022

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have joined the Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge in a carriage for Trooping the Colour #HM70 pic.twitter.com/zqLRg2BuUL — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) June 2, 2022

Looking forward to ‘Trooping the Colour’ today. Let’s be honest we are bad at many things, but imho we are still top dogs in the world for pomp and ceremonial drill displays. — ExPeeler (@TreborTrams1952) June 2, 2022

Excitement is building on the Mall ahead of Trooping The Colour today #platinumjubilee pic.twitter.com/qeG8yPQJf3 — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) June 2, 2022

The Queen’s #PlatinumJubilee is a celebration of elitism & privilege. It distracts attention from the fact that the rich are getting richer & the rest of us can’t afford to pay our bills! pic.twitter.com/NInq3EUACw — Merseyside Pensioners Association (@MerseyPensioner) June 2, 2022

Elizabeth II became England’s queen on February 6, 1952. However, her official coronation took place on June 2, 1953, which is why the Platinum Jubilee celebrations are taking place on Thursday and will continue through the weekend. With 70 years of reign, Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom.