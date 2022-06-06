scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
#PlatinumJubilee: Queen’s hologram projected on the golden carriage, netizens find it weird

The hologram made it look like a 27-year-old queen was sitting inside the coach and waving at the crowd.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 9:53:14 pm
Platinum Jubilee, UK Queen Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth's hologram image carriage, Queen Elizabeth hologram golden coach, Abolish the monarchy UK, Indian ExpressQueen Elizabeth II became the queen on February 6, 1952, but her official coronation took place on June 2, 1953, when she was 27 years old.

The four-day-long platinum jubilee celebrations of the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, concluded on Sunday with a large carnival procession that passed through The Mall in central London.

During the celebrations, a hologram image of the queen was projected inside the 260-year-old Gold State Coach, which had carried the queen to her connotation ceremony in 1953. The hologram made it look like the then 27-year-old queen was sitting inside the coach and waving at the crowd. The crowd cheered at the queen’s hologram image as it passed through them.

ALSO READ |Prince Louis delights social media users with his mischief at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pageant

While many Londoners found the spectacle amusing, many people found the idea bizarre.

“People are cheering and waving at a hologram of the Queen. Am I the only one who thinks this is very weird?”, a Twitter user wrote.

Another tweeter wrote, “The Queen gave every introvert a wonderful idea: Just send my hologram instead of attending some noisy party I don’t wanna go to”.

Many people also critiqued the UK government’s expenditure of the taxpayers’ money on organising events related to the royal family.

“Millions of people in poverty, Millions of people facing a cost of living crisis, Millions of pounds of taxpayers money spent on a 4 day jubilee party for the monarchy featuring a hologram of The Queen riding in a gold carriage. Only in Britain,” a Twitter user argued.

