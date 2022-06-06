PlatinumJubilee: Queen’s hologram projected on the golden carriage, netizens find it weird

The four-day-long platinum jubilee celebrations of the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, concluded on Sunday with a large carnival procession that passed through The Mall in central London.

During the celebrations, a hologram image of the queen was projected inside the 260-year-old Gold State Coach, which had carried the queen to her connotation ceremony in 1953. The hologram made it look like the then 27-year-old queen was sitting inside the coach and waving at the crowd. The crowd cheered at the queen’s hologram image as it passed through them.

While many Londoners found the spectacle amusing, many people found the idea bizarre.

“People are cheering and waving at a hologram of the Queen. Am I the only one who thinks this is very weird?”, a Twitter user wrote.

The Queen gave every introvert a wonderful idea: Just send my hologram instead of attending some noisy party I don’t wanna go to l. — George Saoulidis ⚡ (@saoulidisg) June 6, 2022

We’re at the sycophants waving at a hologram queen in a golden carriage stage of our national delusion, and still people don’t realise it’s time to stop — Another Angry Voice (@Angry_Voice) June 5, 2022

People are cheering and waving at a hologram of the Queen. Am I the only one who thinks this is very weird? pic.twitter.com/HZhYQtgz7N — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) June 5, 2022

Watching people cheering an empty carriage with a hologram of the Queen on it just about sums up the last two years. One commentator described it as “eerily thrilling”. They got the first bit right. — Vanessa Bailey 💜 (@VanessaBails) June 6, 2022

A hologram of the queen of England cheered by the watching throng is the perfect metaphor for monarchy. Whoever came up with it is a genius. #JubileeCelebrations — FearGanAinm (@fearga) June 6, 2022

The Gold State Coach, complete with a hologram of the young Queen, is paraded past the peasants who proceed to clap like seals. It’s definitely a cult. pic.twitter.com/YLOyYjoTOP — Scotty #AbolishTheMonarchy (@ScottyUnchained) June 5, 2022

We said “the queen has been dead for months and these public appearances are all holograms” AS A JOKE https://t.co/w791SfqbtM — 🔥⚡️Isa⚡️🔥 (@EvilCleverDog) June 5, 2022

When the Queen dies they should just keep her around as a hologram like in movies or those concerts. Get rid of the rest of the royals, and just have a hologram that comes out and waves for a few minutes and then goes back inside. Would save a lot of money. #idea #PlatinumJubilee — The Clown that Everyone Hates (@KingDad42) June 6, 2022

Just a wee thought. If a hologram of the queen in the coach was ok. After all ppl clapped and cheered it. Can’t we just carry on with a hologram of the queen for ever. It would save a fortune in taxpayers money. — Vambomarbeleye (@Vambomarbelaye) June 6, 2022

🇬🇧 Millions of people in poverty

🇬🇧 Millions of people facing a cost of living crisis

🇬🇧 Millions of pounds of taxpayers money spent on a 4 day jubilee party for the monarchy featuring a hologram of The Queen riding in a gold carriage. 🇬🇧 Only in Britain. https://t.co/Opp5V4v2NY — James Melville (@JamesMelville) June 5, 2022

Another tweeter wrote, “The Queen gave every introvert a wonderful idea: Just send my hologram instead of attending some noisy party I don’t wanna go to”.

Many people also critiqued the UK government’s expenditure of the taxpayers’ money on organising events related to the royal family.

“Millions of people in poverty, Millions of people facing a cost of living crisis, Millions of pounds of taxpayers money spent on a 4 day jubilee party for the monarchy featuring a hologram of The Queen riding in a gold carriage. Only in Britain,” a Twitter user argued.