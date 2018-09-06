Plane drops fish into an Utah lake for stocking; netizens cant stop cracking the ‘raining fish’ joke

(Source: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources/Facebook) (Source: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources/Facebook)

Recently, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shared a video showing their way of stocking fish into high-mountain lakes. However, the clip, which showed a plane dropping the fish into a lake in Utah, has created quite a buzz on social media. People are quite intrigued by the explanation given in the clip, which states that due to the small size of the fish, they can easily survive the aerial drop without any ‘injury’ or ‘harm’. “If you see flying fish at Utah’s remote lakes, don’t be alarmed!” reads the caption of the video.

ALSO READ | Grizzly bear goes on a fishing trip; Twitterati can’t stop grinning

According to the same video, this method is not only quicker but it is also less stressful for the fish. A point that did not seem to go down well with many netizens. Many took to Twitter to express their amusement on watching the video. Wondering what we are talking about? Watch the video here:

The video has amused many who are wondering how being thrown from a plane could be less stressful. Pattern, a verified Twitter handle shared the video stating that the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources compared the fish to “high divers diving into a deep pool of water”.

This is how Utah stocks fish in its mountain lakes. Utah’s Department of Natural Resources says air drops are less stressful for the fish than a long journey by ground. More than 95% survive the fall. Utah DNR compares the fish to high divers diving into a deep pool of water. 🐟 pic.twitter.com/n9By2HusQe — Pattern (@Pattern) August 29, 2018

Soon after, many people reacted to the video, which has gone viral on social media. While some called it cruelty, others came up with amusing jokes. Here are some of the reactions trending on Twitter:

IDEA: Do this over the wildfires so you can put out fires and feed the firefighters https://t.co/wTD7HURtUt — M3 (@MrPudmansButler) September 1, 2018

Large scale operation goes swimmingly~ 🐟 https://t.co/YJTOBZmikQ — Dry Humor Me (@DryHumorMe) September 1, 2018

Actually can’t believe what I’m seeing 😂😂 How on earth is this LESS stressful?!https://t.co/AqE39yKRqv — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFager) August 31, 2018

Welp, that’s one way to get some fish in a lake. https://t.co/5fIfPqAlko — Doug McArthur (@dougmcarthur) August 31, 2018

Live video of me the last time I got food poisoning from an inland fish shop: https://t.co/FRtj2NX3py — Brendan Jay Sullivan (@MrBrendanJay) August 31, 2018

Now that’s what I call problem solving! https://t.co/okRqNBrcBC — Mitchell (@mandersonMN) August 31, 2018

Ahhh….just curious how they know it’s less stressful. Is there a post-drop poll survey? 😂 https://t.co/mkjkr1n5Lo — ❌ MikeyLikesIt ❌ (@dougree) August 31, 2018

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd