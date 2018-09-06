Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Plane drops fish into an Utah lake for stocking; netizens cant stop cracking the ‘raining fish’ joke

The video has amused many, with many wondering how being thrown from a plane could be less stressful. Pattern, a verified Twitter handle shared the video stating that the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources compared the fish to "high divers diving into a deep pool of water".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 6, 2018 4:53:48 pm
flying fish, fish falling from plane, fish thrown from plane, flying fish video, flying fish viral video, (Source: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources/Facebook)
Related News

Recently, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shared a video showing their way of stocking fish into high-mountain lakes. However, the clip, which showed a plane dropping the fish into a lake in Utah, has created quite a buzz on social media. People are quite intrigued by the explanation given in the clip, which states that due to the small size of the fish, they can easily survive the aerial drop without any ‘injury’ or ‘harm’. “If you see flying fish at Utah’s remote lakes, don’t be alarmed!” reads the caption of the video.

ALSO READ | Grizzly bear goes on a fishing trip; Twitterati can’t stop grinning

According to the same video, this method is not only quicker but it is also less stressful for the fish. A point that did not seem to go down well with many netizens. Many took to Twitter to express their amusement on watching the video. Wondering what we are talking about? Watch the video here:

The video has amused many who are wondering how being thrown from a plane could be less stressful. Pattern, a verified Twitter handle shared the video stating that the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources compared the fish to “high divers diving into a deep pool of water”.

Soon after, many people reacted to the video, which has gone viral on social media. While some called it cruelty, others came up with amusing jokes. Here are some of the reactions trending on Twitter:

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement