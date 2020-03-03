New York pizzeria wins hearts online for its unique adoption appeal for shelter animals

Both the pizzeria and shelter have already been flooded with calls and comments about the adoptable animals. (Picture credit: Facebook/SPCA Niagara) Both the pizzeria and shelter have already been flooded with calls and comments about the adoptable animals. (Picture credit: Facebook/SPCA Niagara)

A pizzeria in New York is winning hearts online for its unique way of helping shelter animals find their forever homes — by putting up flyers of adoptable dogs along with their pizza box.

In an attempt to help shelter dogs get adopted, Just Pizza & Wing Co in Amherst, New York, has collaborated with Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and is putting up flyers of adoptable dogs along with its pizza boxes.

According to CNN, Mary Alloy, the owner of the pizza franchise, came up with the idea after she began volunteering with SPCA along with her three children. She then collaborated with Kimberly LaRussa, an SPCA event coordinator, to come up with ways to help shelter animals get adopted.

In a Facebook post, SPCA revealed that the campaign comes with a provision where people who adopt the dogs featured on their pizza boxes get USD 50 gift vouchers of the store.

As per the report, the shelter homes have been receiving tremendous support from customers, who want to adopt dogs. While the business of the pizzeria has been booming following the pet-friendly initiative, they have also received calls and messages enquiring about the adoption procedures.

Take a look at how people are reacting to the initiative here:

