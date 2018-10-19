This story about a midnight pizza delivery for a terminally ill man is winning hearts online

The man’s wife wrote a heartfelt post thanking the pizza store manager for his act of kindness.

In a heartwarming gesture, a pizza outlet which doesn’t make deliveries usually made a special home delivery over 200 miles away from its outlet at the middle of the night. Dalton Shaffer, a manager at Steve’s Pizza in Michigan, drove for more than three hours to Indianapolis to deliver a terminally-ill man his favourite pizza. Now, the selfless act by a stranger is going viral, reaffirming people’s faith in humanity.

Julie and Rich Morgan left Battle Creek some 25 years ago, but never forgot how much they loved Steve’s Pizza. In a Facebook post, Julie wrote that it’s the “gold standard” and they “never found a better pizza yet.”

The couple wanted to get back to their old favourite joint for the deliciousness but ended up going to the emergency room, where she received the news that her husband’s valiant cancer battle was “coming to an end.”

Dismayed by the news and knowing Rich love for their pizza, Julie Morgan’s father reached out to the pizzeria and asked if someone from the shop could send a “friendly text or card,” since eating a slice was out of the question. But to his surprise, the manager asked about his favourite pizza and delivered it himself at 2:30 am in the night after closing his store!

Read the full post here:

“Dalton rolled into our driveway, left the car running and delivered two extra special pizzas to my waiting family. He told them we were in his prayers, and offered to help in any way he could. My dad offered to put him up in a hotel, but he refused and immediately left for the return trip home because he had to work the next day,” she wrote in her Facebook post which has over 3000 shares.

Expressing her gratitude for the beautiful gesture, she said “Sometimes a slice of pizza is more than it appears to be!” underlining that it meant a lot “at a really difficult time.”

