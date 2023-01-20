scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

With more than 68,000 slices, Pizza Hut attempts to make the world’s largest pizza

The world’s largest pizza is being assembled at Los Angeles Conference Center in US.

Pizza hut makes world’s biggest pizza,To make the pizza, sheets of dough are being laid on the floor, before tomato sauce, cheese and pepperoni are added.
Listen to this article
With more than 68,000 slices, Pizza Hut attempts to make the world’s largest pizza
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

People munch on lip-smacking pizzas, arguably one of the most loved dishes in the world, mainly to fix any bad day. Now, Pizza Hut, American multinational restaurant chain, is taking its commitment and love for this Italian dish one step further as they attempt to make the world’s largest pizza.

As per Reuters report, this record-breaking pizza is set to be 1,310 square metres in size and will have more than 68,000 slices. It is currently being assembled at the Los Angeles Conference Center in US where an army of cooks is laying down dough, tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni in large swathes.

ALSO READ |Restaurant chain sponsors a pizza a month to Assam couple who signed wedding contract

Since there is no oven remotely big enough to accommodate such a giant pizza, the makers have decided to use a cooking device that moves over the pizza pieces and cooks them slowly.

Speaking to Reuters, David Graves, the president of Pizza Hut said that no food will be wasted in this record-breaking attempt as the pizza slices and any excess food supplies will be donated to local food banks after the record is verified.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study
Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study
Delhi Confidential: Special invitees at Republic Day parade this year
Delhi Confidential: Special invitees at Republic Day parade this year
What triggered Indian wrestlers’ protest: Fear among women of &#821...
What triggered Indian wrestlers’ protest: Fear among women of &#821...
Why IT’s draft rules on PIB’s fact checks can do with a few more checks
Why IT’s draft rules on PIB’s fact checks can do with a few more checks

Graves further spoke about his company’s legacy with pizza and said, “We (Pizza Hut) were the first to deliver a pizza, we were the first to take an order over the internet. We’ve always done big, exciting things. And so breaking the world record for the world’s largest pizza just felt like the right thing to do to celebrate bringing back our largest pizza.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 10:01 IST
Next Story

‘Here’s to being present and one with yourself’: Mira Kapoor is ‘finally back to yoga’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close