With more than 68,000 slices, Pizza Hut attempts to make the world’s largest pizza

People munch on lip-smacking pizzas, arguably one of the most loved dishes in the world, mainly to fix any bad day. Now, Pizza Hut, American multinational restaurant chain, is taking its commitment and love for this Italian dish one step further as they attempt to make the world’s largest pizza.

As per Reuters report, this record-breaking pizza is set to be 1,310 square metres in size and will have more than 68,000 slices. It is currently being assembled at the Los Angeles Conference Center in US where an army of cooks is laying down dough, tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni in large swathes.

Since there is no oven remotely big enough to accommodate such a giant pizza, the makers have decided to use a cooking device that moves over the pizza pieces and cooks them slowly.

Speaking to Reuters, David Graves, the president of Pizza Hut said that no food will be wasted in this record-breaking attempt as the pizza slices and any excess food supplies will be donated to local food banks after the record is verified.

Graves further spoke about his company’s legacy with pizza and said, “We (Pizza Hut) were the first to deliver a pizza, we were the first to take an order over the internet. We’ve always done big, exciting things. And so breaking the world record for the world’s largest pizza just felt like the right thing to do to celebrate bringing back our largest pizza.”