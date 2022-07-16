Pizza Hut Taiwan’s Durian Mango Cheese Pizza leaves foodies stunned online

Fruit toppings on pizza have been a never-ending topic of debate. And for those who “disgusted” with the idea of pineapple on the Italian dish, in Taiwan, there’s a new pizza with durian and mango! Yes, durian, the tropical fruit that’s infamous for its peculiar smell.

Pizza Hut in Taiwan recently unveiled its new offering with what is often dubbed as the “world smelliest fruit”, and other summer fruit along with cheese. Introducing the unique pizza variant, the fast-food chain revealed the dish would contain Golden Pillow durian, Tainan Yujing Aiwen mango sauce and durian cheese for their unique “Dumans Shui Jinjin Pizza” or Durian Water Gold Pizza.

While the pungent smell might be a deterrent for people not used to durian, the pizza brand decided to woo durian lovers, luring them with large chunks of the fruit along with a sweet and sour mango sauce used as a base. Small pieces of cheese moulded in the shape of Pizza Hut logos were also seen topped on the pizza to provide a complete gastronomic experience. Finally, taking the tropical fruity vibe to a whole new level, shredded coconut was also dusted on the crust.

According to Sora News, Pizza Hut Taiwan has been on a mission to do justice to “often maligned fruit durian, whose prickly appearance and often off-putting smell keep many away from its delectably sweet and earthy flavor”. And it’s not the first time they have experimented with the fruit, past offerings have included their first durian pizza in 2019 and a Durian Coffee Pizza in 2020.

Sora News’ official pizza correspondent tasted the dish, so others didn’t have to speculate. “The crust was very tender and because the durian pulp had been baked, it had a very soft texture that seemed to melt in her mouth and spread sweetness throughout it,” they wrote in their review. “This was balanced by the tangier notes of the mango and coconut which gave the pizza a refreshing tropical feeling,” the report added. “So it seems Pizza Hut Taiwan has flirted with disaster once again and come out with a winner,” they concluded.

Not just pizza, the company also unveiled their take on Japanese fried chicken, which too comes with durian and cheese. The crispy fried chicken with juicy and tender, boneless chicken thigh meat has been topped with durian puree, cheese and dusted with shredded coconut as well.