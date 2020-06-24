Pizza Hut Taiwan introduces Ramen Pizzas and people have mixed feelings about it

The limited edition pizza will be available from end of June and the company has created a buzz online after launching it. (Pizza Hut Taiwan) The limited edition pizza will be available from end of June and the company has created a buzz online after launching it. (Pizza Hut Taiwan)

Although pizza is said to have its origin in Italian cuisine, its ever-growing popularity around the world has often resulted in a new version of the flat bread in various countries. In In a bid to combine two traditional food flavours, Pizza Hut Taiwan is set to launch Ramen Pizzas.

The international fast-food brand recently announced that its latest limited-edition variety will be a fusion of authentic Japanese style noodles cooked in broth but served on a pizza crust laden with cheese. Joining hands with Menya Musashi in Tokyo, which is credited to be the pioneer of a new ramen culture in Japan, the company is all set to take orders from June 30.

Dubbed as the “world’s first ramen pizza”, it will include Japanese barbecued pork, sprinkled with green onion and refreshing bamboo shoots, with garlic porridge bone sauce ramen, including garnishing of white sesame seeds

Named “Noodle House Musashi” pizza, the company has already promoted a few combo offers while introducing the new product and allowing ramen connoisseur to pre-book their orders on the company’s website. Single pizza of the new product will be priced at NT$ 459 (Rs 1179).

Although ramen-crusted pizzas and burgers have been part of many south-Asian restaurant and stall menus, people are not quite sure how they are feeling about ramen used as a pizza topping. There has been quite a buzz on social media and people stand divided.

And in case, you’re already baffled by this unusual combo, there’s another more bizarre offering from the brand — two pizza varieties using durian, a fruit infamous for its smell, called “White Coffee Durian” and “Golden Durian”.

Any takers for Ramen Pizza?

