Hijab-clad refugee student attacked inside school washroom by fellow student; video goes viral

A video of a girl attacking a fellow hijab-clad student inside a Pittsburg school bathroom has caused outrage online. The video, filmed by another student, shows the two girls arguing over something. However, the testy exchange then quickly escalates into a fight after the blonde-haired girl pushes the Muslim student and throws several punches at her.

Although it is not clear what led to this fight, the attacker was heard saying, “You’re lucky you’re from another language, because I will crush you, b***h.” The victim can be heard crying and screaming, “Leave me alone!” The unidentified teen was treated later for a concussion and severe bruising.

Watch the video here:

The footage went viral across social media platforms, which was initially posted by a student at Chartiers Valley High School, where the incident took place.

According to Pittsburgh Action News 4, the student attacked in the video moved to the United States after spending two years in a Syrian refugee camp.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released a statement calling for state and federal officials to investigate the incident for possible bias and said it is offering legal support to the student’s family, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The Chartiers Valley School District has released a statement, which read: “Chartiers Valley School District does not condone or tolerate violence of any kind and will enforce consequences to the fullest extent. The District considers matters of student safety and security to be of utmost importance and strives to provide a safe and welcoming learning environment for all of its students and staff.”

However, the Collier Police said the attack wasn’t a ‘hate crime’ or racially motivated, adding that it was an instance of bullying and that criminal charges are pending. “We are taking this incident very seriously, and it is being fully investigated,” Chief Campbell said.

As the investigations go on several students that CBS Pittsburgh spoke with called the incident “unacceptable”, adding that the girl in purple sweater has a reputation for causing trouble and that they’re hoping the district takes strong disciplinary action.