A goat riding California waves is a hit on social media

Several pictures of a goat enjoying California’s surf and the sun is making rounds on the internet, delighting netizens.

Pictures show the goat, Pismo, sharing a board with its owner Dana McGregor at the San Clemente Pier in Orange County.

Allen J. Schaben, a photographer at the LA times, originally shared the pictures on Twitter.

Take a look here:

McGregor owns the “The Surfing Goats” in Pismo Beach, an organisation which offers surfing lessons to humans and their pets.

According to the New York Post, McGregor and Pismo caught the waves after giving a special needs child a surfing lesson.

Take a look at how people reacted to the picture here:

Anders Hamborg, right front, and Dana McGregor, left front, owner of the Surfing Goats of Pismo Beach, are joined by friends while surfing with the surfing goat Pismo the Kid at the San Clemente Pier on Friday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) pic.twitter.com/8xvZox6aXA — guido olimpio (@guidoolimpio) February 7, 2021

Here Goat is #GOAT 😁 — Nitin Malhotra 🇮🇳 #SSR 👽🦋 (@Nitin_ItsMe) February 8, 2021

2021 is gonna be awesome 😎 — Ambuj Dwivedi (@iamAmbujDwivedi) February 8, 2021

“I can’t wait to tell the kids!” — Helen Kovac (@luxelogic) February 8, 2021

This democracy reboot needs work pic.twitter.com/IhUR8IUaU6 — ahsanford (@ahsanford) February 8, 2021

‘The Surfing Goats’ offers packages to people who are looking to learn surfing with or without goats, according to the organisation’s official website.

The organisation also offers surfing lessons to kids and adults who have special needs.