scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Latest news

A goat riding California waves is a hit on social media

Pictures show the goat sharing a board with its owner Dana McGregor at the San Clemente Pier in Orange County.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 9, 2021 1:53:44 pm
Pismo the goat, California, Surfing, Surf the goat, Goat surfing viral picture, Surfing with goat, Surfing with goats in California, Surfing lessons with pets, Surfing lesson with goat, Viral news, Trending news, Indian Express news.According to New York Post, McGregor and Pismo caught the waves after giving a special needs child a surfing lesson.

Several pictures of a goat enjoying California’s surf and the sun is making rounds on the internet, delighting netizens.

Pictures show the goat, Pismo, sharing a board with its owner Dana McGregor at the San Clemente Pier in Orange County.

Allen J. Schaben, a photographer at the LA times, originally shared the pictures on Twitter.

Take a look here:

McGregor owns the “The Surfing Goats” in Pismo Beach, an organisation which offers surfing lessons to humans and their pets.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to the New York Post, McGregor and Pismo caught the waves after giving a special needs child a surfing lesson.

Take a look at how people reacted to the picture here:

‘The Surfing Goats’ offers packages to people who are looking to learn surfing with or without goats, according to the organisation’s official website.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

The organisation also offers surfing lessons to kids and adults who have special needs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement
X