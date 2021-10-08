Watch: Pinwheel memorial in Brazil in memory of Covid-19 victims

Losing a loved one is always painful but due to Covid-19 pandemic, many were unable to say even their final goodbyes to their dear ones. Now, a special makeshift memorial has been created in Brazil to honour the Covid victims and give their families and friends a chance to pay their tribute. A touching video from the venue has been going viral, resonating with people worldwide as Covid-19 has touched the lives of every single soul in the world.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live in unimaginable ways. Brazil was one of worst-hit countries during the pandemic, where nearly 600,000 people people lost their lives and many couldn’t even hold funerals. So, in remembrance, the memorial has sprung up in in the town of Sao Paulo.

BLOWING IN THE WIND: A makeshift memorial comprised of tens of thousands of pinwheels has sprung up in Sao Pauolo, Brazil, seeking to give the families of COVID-19 victims who were unable to hold funerals a space to grieve. https://t.co/dZXiAeoP9E pic.twitter.com/BCDP3drIoV — ABC News (@ABC) October 8, 2021

The memorial, which has scores of pinwheels pinned on either side of a paved alley, offers a space so that people could mourn their dead. People also wrote messages on the paper pinwheels for the departed souls.

“Each wheel is someone mourning; each with a family, friends left behind who miss them”, said a girl while talking to the ABC news.

Although infection rates and death counts have gone down in the country, there is still a looming fear of an impending new wave. President Jair Bolsonaro has been criticized by health experts for his mismanagement of the outbreak, railing against lockdowns and regularly refusing to wear a mask in public.

Despite a slow start, Brazil has ramped up a successful vaccination campaign. Over 70% of Brazilians have now received a first dose, compared to 65% in the United States, Reuters reported.