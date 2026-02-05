Pinterest fires engineers for building ‘secret’ tool find out employees laid off due to AI

The controversy erupted when two engineers created a way to track employees impacted by the layoffs (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

Pinterest sacked its two employees for developing an internal tool to find out which staff members had been laid off, a move that comes after the company announced significant workforce reductions to prioritise investments in artificial intelligence (AI).

Last week, the social media platform revealed plans to cut about 15 per cent of its workforce, roughly 700 roles. The company did not specify which teams would be affected, CBS News reported.

The controversy erupted when two engineers created a way to track employees impacted by the layoffs. A company spokesperson said the pair had accessed and circulated sensitive information without authorisation.

“After being clearly informed that Pinterest would not broadly share information identifying impacted employees, two engineers wrote custom scripts improperly accessing confidential company information to identify the locations and names of all dismissed employees and then shared it more broadly,” the spokesperson told BBC.