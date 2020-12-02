scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Pink and daughter Willow enthral audience with ‘The Christmas Song’ duet

Pink had announced on her social media handles that she'd have a special guest and it turned out to be her daughter. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 2, 2020 2:38:03 pm
Pop start Pink, Pink and daughter Willow performance, Pink and daughter Willow the Christmas song cover, Pink and daughter Willow singing together, Pink and daughter Willow duet performance, Pink and daughter Willow at The Disney Holiday Sing-along, the Christmas song, ABC’s Disney Holiday Sing-along, Trending news, Viral video, Indian Express news.Willow is Pink's oldest of two children with husband Carey Hart.

The nine-year-old daughter of singer Pink enthralled the audience when she joined her mother to sing “The Christmas Song“ on ABC’s “The Disney Holiday Singalong” on November 30

Pink had announced on her social media handles that she’d have a special guest and it turned out to be her daughter.

The video that is now making the rounds of the internet shows the 41-year-old starting the song, and her daughter joining in after one verse.



Many of Pink’s fans praised the girl’s performance on social media.

This isn’t the first time Pink and Willow have performed together. In 2018, the mother-daughter duo performed a cover of “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman, which also received a lot of praise. Willow is Pink’s oldest of two children with husband Carey Hart.

The holiday special of the ABC show also featured performances by BTS, Katy Perry, Leslie Odom Jr, Adam Lambert and others.

