Pink and daughter Willow enthral audience with ‘The Christmas Song’ duet

The nine-year-old daughter of singer Pink enthralled the audience when she joined her mother to sing “The Christmas Song“ on ABC’s “The Disney Holiday Singalong” on November 30

Pink had announced on her social media handles that she’d have a special guest and it turned out to be her daughter.

The video that is now making the rounds of the internet shows the 41-year-old starting the song, and her daughter joining in after one verse.

Many of Pink’s fans praised the girl’s performance on social media.

Just seen the clip of @pink singing with her daughter Willow! Goosebumps!! The adoration you both look at each other with melts my heart — kim (@kcb1) October 25, 2018

@Pink you singing Christmas songs with your daughter, Willow…the best of 2020 holiday season! Love it and thank you🎄🎅🏼👏🏻😊#willow #pink #Christmas — Re (@MarieAC20) December 1, 2020

I think that @Pink is one of the coolest Women on the planet! And I LOVE her even more as she is singing with her Daughter, Willow, by her side! And Willow can sing, too!!!!! ❤️ #DisneyHolidaySingalong — Elsa❤️🇺🇸💚🐕💛🦋🧡⚾️💙🇵🇷🤍 (@Elsa050467) December 1, 2020

@Pink daughter Willow has inherited her mom’s singing talent. She sounded awesome! Then Jameson coming in at the end with a wave was the cutest. — Terry Ann (@tawrightDE) December 1, 2020

🎁 That performance of “The Christmas Song” by @Pink and Willow was the gift we all needed! #DisneyHolidaySingalong pic.twitter.com/9hltw6zuSr — Disney Music (@DisneyMusic) December 1, 2020

I was not expecting Pink’s daughter Willow to have that much power in her voice 👏🏻👏🏻#DisneyHolidaySingalong — Ryan Cortero (@ryan_reflects) December 1, 2020

@Pink and Willow just made me cry. Beautiful, beautiful job. Willow your voice is gorgeous!!! ❤❤❤ #DisneyHolidaySingalong — MrsDeeds (@MrsDeeds04) December 1, 2020

@Pink You and Willow looked and sounded beautiful! Thanks for that wonderful rendition #DisneyHolidaySingalong — Julie Shedd (@JulieShedd1) December 1, 2020

Me watching #DisneyHolidaySingalong: aww cute! @Pink is going to let her daughter sing! Me hearing her daughter sing: pic.twitter.com/faes1RwJy4 — Jessica Soderstrom (@wormycroissant) December 1, 2020

OMG Willow has her mom’s talent!!! I loved that so much!!!! Made me smile big 💕💗💕💗 @Pink @hartluck #DisneyHolidaySingalong — Meghan Jackson (@IrishSwag8) December 1, 2020

Willow has an amazing voice! She must be glowing tonight even brighter than the pride from her Momma. Thank you for sharing her with us #DisneyHolidaySingalong — Kerri Shaw (@kerribadshaw) December 1, 2020

This isn’t the first time Pink and Willow have performed together. In 2018, the mother-daughter duo performed a cover of “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman, which also received a lot of praise. Willow is Pink’s oldest of two children with husband Carey Hart.

The holiday special of the ABC show also featured performances by BTS, Katy Perry, Leslie Odom Jr, Adam Lambert and others.

