A 6-year-old was told her disabilities would ‘hold back’ the Girl Scouts; now, she’s on the verge of a world record

Pim Neill, a 6-year-old Girl Scout, is making waves by selling nearly 87,000 boxes of cookies in Pennsylvania as of February 14 morning. Neill has surpassed previous records and is showing no signs of slowing down. The Girl Scout organisation views the cookie program as a real-world business laboratory. It helps the girls to develop essential life and business skills.

Girls enrolled in the annual cookie programme set personal and troop sales goals. Along with an adult nearby for safety, they go around their neighbourhood to take orders or deliver cookies. Booths are set up by troops outside approved locations like community centres or grocery stores, scheduled through their local council.

“Pim is literally unstoppable,” her father, Luke Anorak-Neill, told People. He shared on Facebook Friday night, “Pim’s goal is 1,00,026 boxes so she can go to Girl Scout Camp this summer, go on adventures with her troop and bring some amazing service projects to her community. Pim is hoping to sell ‘more cookies than anyone’, and we are tackling her goal a few (thousand) at a time. Pim has shattered several national records and is looking to crumble the world record for most boxes sold.”

Currently a Daisy Scout, the youngest level in Girl Scouts of the USA, Pim began selling cookies on Tuesday, January 6. By that Friday alone, she had already moved 800 boxes, according to CBS News Pittsburgh. The organisation’s cookie season typically runs from January through April.

To boost sales, Pim’s family promoted her efforts through Facebook and TikTok, posting daily updates and sharing an online tracker of her progress. Anorak-Neill has also advertised in various Facebook groups and even let relatives know that Pim preferred cookie purchases over Christmas gifts this year.

NEW: 6-year-old Pennsylvania Girl Scout has smashed the single-season record for most Girl Scout cookies sold by selling over 85,000 boxes. “Pim’s goal is 100,026 boxes so she can go to Girl Scout Camp this summer, go on adventures with her troop and bring some amazing service… pic.twitter.com/OmV8Bo2DyZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 14, 2026

Pim has been committed to knocking on doors after school and on weekends, handing out flyers, making phone calls, and speaking to people at church and community events.

Pim’s journey to joining the scouts, however, was not easy. Because of her late birthday, she initially faced delays in entering a troop. Her father also described painful moments when her disabilities became a barrier.

“At one cookie booth, when we asked the adult ladies running the booth, before we knew anything about Girl Scouts, the one lady literally screamed at us (in front of all the girls) that my child’s disabilities would hold a troop back and that she didn’t want Pim in her troop,” Anorak-Neill told the outlet. “She told us to go find a playgroup for disabled kids.”

Despite those challenges, Pim never gave up on her dream. She had wanted to join since she was 3 years old, after spotting scouts selling cookies. When she finally became a member, her family worried about how she would adapt to the group’s fast-paced activities.

“Pim’s first few meetings were very hard. Her disabilities were things we had to overcome, but everyone was supportive,” Anorak-Neill says. “I did all the background stuff and signed up as a troop leader so I would be able to go anywhere Pim goes to support her.”

Her motivation to become the top seller intensified after learning that the highest reward was a trip to Niagara Falls. Anorak-Neill had once visited the landmark with his partner, Don Neill, before the couple relocated from Idaho to Pennsylvania. After Neill collapsed and was hospitalised last year, the family’s hopes of returning to the iconic destination were put in doubt.

“Pim knows Niagara Falls is important. She wants to see it in person,” Anorak-Neill said.