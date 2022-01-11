Officers pull injured pilot from crashed plane seconds before train crashes through

In a jaw-dropping moment, first responders managed to pull an injured pilot to safety, just seconds before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft he had to crash land on a railway track in US’ Los Angeles. The video of the rescue has now gone viral and the first responders are being applauded for their prompt action.

The pilot crash-landed his plane on the train tracks that run parallel to the runway at Whiteman Airport, a general aviation airport in the Pacoima neighbourhood of the San Fernando Valley.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Valley Bureau, the small, single-engine plane lost power and the pilot crash-landed it near the intersection of San Fernando Road and Osborne Street. The LAPD said the plane landed on tracks near Whiteman Airport at about 2:10 pm on Sunday, the New York Times reported.

The 18-second video posted on Twitter by LAPD shows the bleeding pilot being dragged out of the crashed plane by at least three officers. And within seconds the pilot is pulled out of the mangled plane, the Metrolink train roars past tearing through the plane as debris is seen flying out.

Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/DDxtGGIIMo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 10, 2022

“Go, go, go, go, go!” a man is heard shouting as the speeding train cuts the aircraft’s fuselage in half.

The pilot, the only person on board, was taken to the hospital after the accident. The pilot, who is in his 70s, was in stable condition as of Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Times reported.

OMG—Train collides with a crashed plane just 2 seconds after @LAPDFoothill police pull the pilot from the wreckage earlier today. The bystander who recorded this was nearly hit by large flying debris. LAPD officer’s body cam further below👇—amazing heroism 🙏 https://t.co/HFbd47q9a0 pic.twitter.com/pJssGZsrPM — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 10, 2022

According to CBS News Los Angeles, the aircraft landed on the tracks at an intersection adjacent just a few blocks away from the LAPD’s Foothills Division station, and officers were on the scene almost immediately.

“The plane had a failed takeoff and landed on the train tracks at a popular intersection,” Luis Jimenez, a music composer who filmed the video, told Reuters. “Just seconds before impact police officers saved the pilot, and a piece of debris almost hit me,” the 21-year-old added.

CBS News Los Angeles later identified the “heroes” as Damien Castro, Christopher Aboyte, Robert Sherock and Sgt. Joseph Cavestany. “I had requested Metrolink to cease all train activity, but apparently that didn’t happen,” Cavestany said.

On social media, netizens thanked the cops for their prompt action and were glad the pilot was doing okay.

