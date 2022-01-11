scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Must Read

Officers pull injured pilot from crashed plane seconds before train crashes through

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on the train tracks after the aircraft lost power.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 11, 2022 11:29:04 am
train collides with plane, lapd rescues pilot crash landed train, plane crash la intersection, cops saves pilot crash landing, indian express, viral videos,A screen grab from a police body camera video shows the pilot of a plane that crashed on railway tracks being rescued by Los Angeles Police Department officers moments before a train hit the aircraft in Los Angeles, California.

In a jaw-dropping moment, first responders managed to pull an injured pilot to safety, just seconds before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft he had to crash land on a railway track in US’ Los Angeles. The video of the rescue has now gone viral and the first responders are being applauded for their prompt action.

The pilot crash-landed his plane on the train tracks that run parallel to the runway at Whiteman Airport, a general aviation airport in the Pacoima neighbourhood of the San Fernando Valley.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Valley Bureau, the small, single-engine plane lost power and the pilot crash-landed it near the intersection of San Fernando Road and Osborne Street. The LAPD said the plane landed on tracks near Whiteman Airport at about 2:10 pm on Sunday, the New York Times reported.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The 18-second video posted on Twitter by LAPD shows the bleeding pilot being dragged out of the crashed plane by at least three officers. And within seconds the pilot is pulled out of the mangled plane, the Metrolink train roars past tearing through the plane as debris is seen flying out.

[Disclaimer: Distressing content, viewers’ discretion is advised]

“Go, go, go, go, go!” a man is heard shouting as the speeding train cuts the aircraft’s fuselage in half.

The pilot, the only person on board, was taken to the hospital after the accident. The pilot, who is in his 70s, was in stable condition as of Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to CBS News Los Angeles, the aircraft landed on the tracks at an intersection adjacent just a few blocks away from the LAPD’s Foothills Division station, and officers were on the scene almost immediately.

“The plane had a failed takeoff and landed on the train tracks at a popular intersection,” Luis Jimenez, a music composer who filmed the video, told Reuters. “Just seconds before impact police officers saved the pilot, and a piece of debris almost hit me,” the 21-year-old added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LAFD (@losangelesfiredepartment)

CBS News Los Angeles later identified the “heroes” as Damien Castro, Christopher Aboyte, Robert Sherock and Sgt. Joseph Cavestany. “I had requested Metrolink to cease all train activity, but apparently that didn’t happen,” Cavestany said.

On social media, netizens thanked the cops for their prompt action and were glad the pilot was doing okay.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 11: Latest News

Advertisement