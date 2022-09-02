scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Pilot plays Rock, Paper, Scissors with kid before departure of flight. Video wins hearts

Video shows the pilot leaning out of the aircraft window, playing with a kid standing in the terminal.

Pilot, Rock, Paper, Scissors, game, kid, flight, airline, airplane, viral, trendingThe pilot played a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors with the kid before departure.

It is always heart-warming to watch videos that showcase a kind interaction between strangers. In one such video posted on Instagram, a pilot is seen playing a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors with a kid before the departure of his flight. The sweet gesture of the pilot is winning the hearts of netizens.
The video was posted by the Instagram page Good News Correspondent Friday.

Also Read |IndiGo pilot makes in-flight announcement in mix of English and Punjabi. Video delights netizens

“That one time our pilot played rock paper scissors with a kid before we boarded our flight,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows the kid standing in a terminal playing the game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. The pilot is leaning out of the aircraft and playing enthusiastically with the kid. The video seems to have been recorded by a fellow passenger as they were waiting to board the airplane. “Pilot plays Rock, Paper, Scissors with a kid in the terminal,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 17,000 views. Netizens lauded the gesture of the pilot in the comments.

“Omg if I knew those windows opened and that easily,” commented an Instagram user. “So awesome. Adults stepping up for humanity and making a better world,” said another. “Beautiful,” posted a third along with a heart emoticon. “I wish All news was like this,” said a fourth.

