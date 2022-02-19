scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 19, 2022
‘Nerves of steel’: Pilot of Boeing 777 shares view from cockpit as he lands during Storm Eunice

With bated breath, viewers watched the world's largest twinjet aircraft trying to keep steady while making its way to the runway. Now, captain Khalifa Al-Thani, who was flying the Qatar plane, shared a view from inside.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 19, 2022 1:52:11 pm
storm eunice, plane landing heathrow storm, big jet tv, big jet tv stome eunice, viral video, indian expressCaptain Khalifa Al Thani landing his Boeing 777 of Qatar Airways in StormEunice at a windy London Heathrow Airport is earning plaudits online.

As strong winds from Storm Eunice battered the United Kingdom, thousands flocked to a YouTube channel to watch pilots land aircraft at Heathrow airport. Now, equally stunning footage from inside a cockpit is going viral.

With people advised to stay home during the storm, over 2,00,000 tuned in to Big Jet TV on Friday to see the amazing skills of pilots manoeuvring through difficult weather. One moment that stood out was the landing of a Boeing 777 aircraft.

With bated breath, viewers watched the world’s largest twinjet aircraft trying to keep steady while making its way to the runway. Now, captain Khalifa Al-Thani, who was flying the Qatar plane, shared a view from inside.

Al Thani showed what he had to do to get the flight to land safely, juxtaposed with the view from the ground. “Storm Eunice Landing – Huge thanks to ‘Big Jet TV’ for the awesome coverage today and the exterior footage,” he wrote sharing the video on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khalifa Al-Thani (@althani350)

While both the views looked pretty intense, coupled with the noise of the strong wind, the pilot appeared visibly calm and his composure stunned all online.

Storm Eunice, which brought with it winds gusting over 100mph, caused a trail of destruction across the United Kingdom. With trees uprooted and houses destroyed, experts believe this could be the worst Britain has seen in three decades. The toll from the storm touched 9 on Saturday.

The white-domed roof of the O2 arena is seen damaged by the wind, as a red weather warning was issued due to Storm Eunice, in London. (Source: Reuters)

A red weather warning was issued for the first time in London, where the fierce storm was seen ripping off a part of the iconic O2 Arena roof, leaving the sheet that covers the venue blowing in the wind.

While most flights were cancelled, there were still quite a few that attempted to make a safe landing amid the storm.

