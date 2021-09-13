scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Paying homage to 9/11 victims, US pilot uses flight path to spell out ‘never forget’

The picture of the flight path with the message "never forget" traced on the map has gone viral on social media and prompted emotional reactions among netizens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 13, 2021 7:17:33 pm
9/11 terror attack, 9/11 terror attack viral video, 9/11 Never Forget, pilot writes never forget to pay tribute to 9/11 terror attack, trending, indian express, indian expess newsChristopher Pryce, who has been serving the Air Force since 2003, completed the flight in two hours and twenty-two minutes. A picture of the path taken by Pryce was shared on Twitter by a global flight tracking service Flightradar24.

A pilot in Northern California has used his flight path to spell out “never forget” to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Christopher Pryce, who has been serving the Air Force since 2003, completed the flight in two hours and twenty-two minutes. A picture of the path taken by Pryce was shared on Twitter by a global flight tracking service Flightradar24 using hashtags #NeverForget#911Memorial#911Anniversary.

Pryce began his journey in Vacaville and toured around north to the Colusa, before turning to the starting point, NBC-affiliated KCRA stated. In an interview with the news channel, Pryce shared how he flies to unwind. “When I need time to unwind, I go flying in my airplane that I built,” Pryce told the news website. “So that was my goal today, to just unwind and reflect.”

Watch the video here:

He further shared how the idea came to him after he watched the Netflix documentary Turning Point with his family. “Last night when we were sitting there watching (the documentary), I drew up the flight plan and drew all the letters and thought, ‘This was something I could do’….It would give me time to think and give something back to say, ‘We’re still thinking of you,'” he told the news website.

ALSO READ |Old video of Sikh’s response to racist remarks after 9/11 attacks wins internet again

Since being shared online, the picture of the flight with the message “never forget” traced on the map has gone viral on social media and prompted emotional reactions among netizens.

September 11, 2021, was the 20th anniversary of the terror attack on the World Trade Centre.

