‘Everybody’s a big family out there’: Pilot makes special announcement for woman who beat breast cancer

In a heart-warming gesture, a pilot made a special announcement on a flight for a woman who beat cancer. The woman was travelling to Hawaii to celebrate her victory over breast cancer. All the passengers onboard broke into an applause after hearing the announcement.

A video of the heartfelt moment was shared on the Instagram page Worth Feed Wednesday and it has received more than 6.34 lakh views. “I would like to add a special welcome to a special guest in today’s flight. We have a passenger with us today who is headed to Hawaii with us after beating late stage breast cancer,” the pilot is heard saying in the video.

The passengers on the flight began to cheer on hearing the news. “She fought valiantly and is now cancer free… Here in today’s environment, it just makes it special that we can share that human bond and take care of each other. Everybody’s a big family out there. Welcome aboard,” the pilot says in the end as the woman feels overwhelmed and has tears in her eyes.

“Nothing like hearing, “I beat cancer” video credit to @valeriwinnjones,” says the caption.

“This was absolutely beautiful. What a special moment. Thank God for her being cancer free,” commented an Instagram user. “What a beautiful moment! Thank you for sharing!” wrote another. A third said, “Heartwarming!! Yes we are one big family! Congratulations on your huge win! You go girl!!” Another person posted, “Truly love this! I’m a breast cancer survivor and I can feel the love and gratitude she must feel. Congratulations!!! Live well and love big!!”