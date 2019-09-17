‘Give the bird a medal’: Pigeon poops on US lawmaker as he discusses bird poop problem

An lawmaker got a taste of a ‘bird poop’ problem at a Chicago Transit Authority stop – which is commonly known as “pigeon poop station”- while he was giving an interview on the subject. And the bird that pooped on the lawmaker during the interview is being hailed as a ‘hero’ pigeon.

Democratic state Representative, Jaime Andrade, was discussing the problem with a local CBS reporter outside the Irving Park Blue Line station, when the bird did its business, and many claimed it merely proved his point.

During the interview, Andrade rubbed the top of his head and said, “I think they just got me”. As the reporter confirmed that they had, and it was pretty awkward for a few moments.

“I’ll just have to go clean up,” Andrade said. “That’s what happens to my constituents. They get shit on all time.”

OH CRAP! Not to be crass but #IL lawmaker talking to me about feces, feathers & filth fell victim to culprit during our #MorningInsiders interview. Ew! @cbschicago caught it all on camera. At 6AM, hear more about Rep’s years-long quest to fix bird issue at @cta #irvingpark stop pic.twitter.com/CntCAEGH19 — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) September 16, 2019

The video quickly went viral, leaving many users online in splits. While some called it “poetic justice”, others said it was “karma”.

The pavements leading upto the station showed a path covered in bird faeces and feathers, and many daily commuters have complained about this in the past. Andrade said he is working on securing funds to handle the problem.

The state representative has some other ideas, including asking the CTA to install a hose line for power washing, CBS reported.