‘Absolutely incredible’: Pigeon interrupts game at World Snooker Championship, netizens love it

Pitch invasion by both humans and four-legged intruders may seem quite common these days but recently, it was a bird that interrupted a snooker game. Yes, making a surprise appearance at the 2022 World Snooker Championship, it was a pigeon that left players and the audience astonished.

During the second-round fixtures of a match between Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao, the bird suddenly flew down from the rafter inside the Crucible Theatre auditorium. The pigeon briefly alighted on the bottom cushion as Yan was seen preparing his cue stick for the afternoon match against defending champion Selby.

As the bird flew so close by, Yan was seen taken aback slightly as the bird then settled on the rim of the snooker table. The intruder was then ushered off by a referee who then startled Selby who was re-entering the arena. After a brief distraction, the game resumed.

Watch the moment here:

Commentators too found it amusing to see the “unexpected visitor in the house” and added how they have seen many things at the Crucible before but not a pigeon.

According to The Guardian, the tournament officials later confirmed that the bird had been captured and released unharmed. While birds have been spotted before in outdoor sports matches, many remarked that it might have been the first time an avian took interest in snookers.

Along with the crowd at the theatre and netizens, all were left in a frenzy by the bird’s brief appearance. As videos and photos of the moment went viral, it started many jokes online. While some asked “if the pigeon had tickets to the match” others baffled by the occurrence asked if they were hallucinating.

If this is a new part of the game, I’ll have to start watching snooker. https://t.co/2UAZF3lukQ — Adam Walker (@renduh) April 22, 2022

I’ve seen dogs interrupt football matches, cockerels interrupt rugby matches but never a pigeon on a snooker table!#WorldSnookerChampionship pic.twitter.com/bEyDdWyCjH — Glyn Sexton (@glynster61) April 22, 2022

PIGEON AT THE SNOOKER EVERYONE I REPEAT PIGEON AT THE CRUCIBLE #snooker pic.twitter.com/osGElOfOo1 — Lewis Wright (@lewis_wrighty) April 22, 2022

This is the most exciting thing ever to happen in snooker — Adrian Northumbria🟧🟥#FreeTheNorth🟧🟥 (@PrimalScreamer) April 22, 2022

I guess it got tired of hovering above the table holding a camera 🤣 — David Thompson (@SweatyKen048) April 22, 2022

Having been table adjacent at The Crucible and receiving a pretty stern warning about touching the equipment I can imagine the panic that ensued — Steven Wyeth (@stevenwyeth) April 22, 2022

It has a coo ready. Just needs a chance. And help to chalk it. — Ray Skeates (@PisstakeRhaiadr) April 22, 2022

Fowl and a miss. — Nathan Warren (@NathanType1) April 23, 2022