Saturday, April 23, 2022
‘Absolutely incredible’: Pigeon interrupts game at World Snooker Championship, netizens love it

During the second-round fixtures of a match between Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao, the bird suddenly flew down from the rafter inside the Crucible Theatre auditorium.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 23, 2022 7:44:28 pm
pigeon in snookers, world snooker championship, Crucible pigeon video, birds match interruption, viral video, indian expressMost were left in disbelief spotting the bird. (Source: ShamoonHafez/Twitter)

Pitch invasion by both humans and four-legged intruders may seem quite common these days but recently, it was a bird that interrupted a snooker game. Yes, making a surprise appearance at the 2022 World Snooker Championship, it was a pigeon that left players and the audience astonished.

During the second-round fixtures of a match between Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao, the bird suddenly flew down from the rafter inside the Crucible Theatre auditorium. The pigeon briefly alighted on the bottom cushion as Yan was seen preparing his cue stick for the afternoon match against defending champion Selby.

As the bird flew so close by, Yan was seen taken aback slightly as the bird then settled on the rim of the snooker table. The intruder was then ushered off by a referee who then startled Selby who was re-entering the arena. After a brief distraction, the game resumed.

Watch the moment here:

Commentators too found it amusing to see the “unexpected visitor in the house” and added how they have seen many things at the Crucible before but not a pigeon.

According to The Guardian, the tournament officials later confirmed that the bird had been captured and released unharmed. While birds have been spotted before in outdoor sports matches, many remarked that it might have been the first time an avian took interest in snookers.

Along with the crowd at the theatre and netizens, all were left in a frenzy by the bird’s brief appearance. As videos and photos of the moment went viral, it started many jokes online. While some asked “if the pigeon had tickets to the match” others baffled by the occurrence asked if they were hallucinating.

