Watch: Pig steals the show during Greek reporter’s live broadcast on floods

The pig not only chased him but also tried to bite him. (source: ANT 1 News) The pig not only chased him but also tried to bite him. (source: ANT 1 News)

There are many unexpected twists and interruptions that television journalists may encounter during live broadcasts, and the latest example of it is a Greek reporter, whose live report was constantly interrupted by a pig.

Journalist Lazos Mantikos from Greek television channel Antenna TV just couldn’t get through his report on the storms and flooding in the town of Kineta, as the pig refused to stop chasing him.

Despite the journalist running in circles to shake off the pig and the cameraperson keeping the camera firmly focussed on him during the live broadcast, Mantikos wasn’t able to say much.

“There is a pig here, and he has been chasing us all day,” he said, while the determined pig kept following him, seemingly trying to nibble on his boots.

Anchor Giorgos Papadakis initially laughed at the reporter’s predicament, and later apologised for it.

On social media too, people were in splits:

Welp! I can’t stop laughing 😂. Why was he only one chased by piggy and no one else around him? Does anyone know if pigs particularly love bright lights and piggy was following light on reporter? 😂. Guess dude will never forget pigs in risk assessment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FCQnSZB54N — Victoria Uwonkunda (@Msuwonkunda) November 27, 2019

He was just trying to be friends with TV Guy. — Just Frank (@bluredfrank) November 28, 2019

Headline should be “Hog the Limelight”…. — John003 (@john003) November 28, 2019

A « voxpig » — John Cotter (@JohnCotter88) November 28, 2019

they were just hamming around — Mark Bennett (@markbennett281) November 27, 2019

We welcome our porcine overlords. — Pope Impius (@PopeImpius) November 27, 2019

Best thing I have seen in a very long time!!!!!!!!! I love this pig! ❤️ — Akua62 (@Akua622) November 27, 2019

This is hilarious! “Lazo try to repair your relationship” this must be a meme😅 — Cristiana Mitrea (@CristianaMitrea) November 28, 2019

According to local reports, the Greek town saw mudslides from a nearby hillside following torrential rain in southern Europe.

