Watch: Pig steals the show during Greek reporter’s live broadcast on floods

Journalist Lazos Mantikos from Greek television channel Antenna TV just couldn't get through his report on the storms and flooding in the town of Kineta, thanks to a pig.

Published: November 29, 2019 3:48:20 pm
The pig not only chased him but also tried to bite him. (source: ANT 1 News)

There are many unexpected twists and interruptions that television journalists may encounter during live broadcasts, and the latest example of it is a Greek reporter, whose live report was constantly interrupted by a pig.

Journalist Lazos Mantikos from Greek television channel Antenna TV just couldn’t get through his report on the storms and flooding in the town of Kineta, as the pig refused to stop chasing him.

Despite the journalist running in circles to shake off the pig and the cameraperson keeping the camera firmly focussed on him during the live broadcast, Mantikos wasn’t able to say much.

“There is a pig here, and he has been chasing us all day,” he said, while the determined pig kept following him, seemingly trying to nibble on his boots.

Anchor Giorgos Papadakis initially laughed at the reporter’s predicament, and later apologised for it.

On social media too, people were in splits:

According to local reports, the Greek town saw mudslides from a nearby hillside following torrential rain in southern Europe.

