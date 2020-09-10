This video of a piglet balancing on a ball at a Tokyo metro station baffles netizens

In the video, the piglet is seen casually going past an AFC ticket machine while balancing on a ball and holding a ticket in its mouth. (Source: @micropig_Pinky/Twitter)

An adorable video of a piglet rolling on a ball at a metro station in Tokyo has left people scratching their heads after it went viral. The nine-second clip, which is widely being shared on several social media platforms, was tweeted by user @micropig_Pinky along with a caption that read, “Outing Pinky, the first Tokyo station!”.

In the video, the pig named Pinky is seen casually going past an AFC gate while balancing on a ball and holding a ticket in its mouth. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 8 million views and has been flooded with reactions.

Watch the video here:

However, it later turned out that the little pig is in reality a computer-generated imagery. “It is a virtual micro piggy Pinky! Pinky is a special pig, so please do not imitate other animals,” reads the bio of the Twitter page.

Here is how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

He has a ticket. What’s your problem? — McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 🐝 #TeamPete is in quarantine (@Foxmental_X) September 9, 2020

first question:

How busy do you have to be, to completely ignore that situation and continue walking to work like everyone in the background… — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) September 9, 2020

I have a few questions…pic.twitter.com/DLsXtDlJuF — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 9, 2020

The fact that this is CGI and there are people who think it’s real is super disheartening. — Colby🐟 (@Squawbers) September 10, 2020

The amount of people without the ability to see this is obviously CGI is deeply disturbing… — Nat 🍥 (@Nartaniel) September 10, 2020

I mean the pig clearly had a ticket… — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 10, 2020

The answer to all of them is ‘Japan’ — Grant Williams (@ttmygh) September 10, 2020

