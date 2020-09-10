scorecardresearch
This video of a piglet balancing on a ball at a Tokyo metro station baffles netizens

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 10, 2020 8:25:52 pm
pig balacing ball viral video, tokyo pig viral video, CGI pig trending, pinky tokyo cgi pig trending, indian express, indian express newsIn the video, the piglet is seen casually going past an AFC ticket machine while balancing on a ball and holding a ticket in its mouth. (Source: @micropig_Pinky/Twitter)

An adorable video of a piglet rolling on a ball at a metro station in Tokyo has left people scratching their heads after it went viral. The nine-second clip, which is widely being shared on several social media platforms, was tweeted by user @micropig_Pinky along with a caption that read, “Outing Pinky, the first Tokyo station!”.

In the video, the pig named Pinky is seen casually going past an AFC gate while balancing on a ball and holding a ticket in its mouth. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 8 million views and has been flooded with reactions.

Watch the video here:

However, it later turned out that the little pig is in reality a computer-generated imagery. “It is a virtual micro piggy Pinky! Pinky is a special pig, so please do not imitate other animals,” reads the bio of the Twitter page.

Here is how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

