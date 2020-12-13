scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 13, 2020
Top news

‘They look better than our homes’: Netizens react as pictures of Nordic prison cells go viral

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on the microblogging website with many debating over the contents of the post. While many supported Owen's arguments, others were impressed with the facilities provided to the prisoners.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 13, 2020 3:41:26 pm
jails,prison in San Francisco., San Francisco prison pictures, jails San Francisco, US jails, prison, prison cells, viral, indian express, indian express newsIn another tweet, Owens compared the state of prisons and recreational home in America. (Source: @IDoTheThinking/Twitter)

A prison evokes images of dingy, low-lit rooms with iron bars in our minds. However, this may not be the scenario in Nordic prison. Located in San Francisco, several images of the high-security prison went viral on social media after they were shared by user @IDoTheThinking.

“Nordic prison cells look like $3,000 apartments in San Francisco,” read the tweet by Darrell Owens. Along with the tweet, the user also shared pictures of the cell rooms and common areas of the prison.

In another tweet, Owens compared the state of prisons and recreational homes in America. “If your goal is to rehabilitate people and steer them away from criminal lifestyles, curious which environment would foster a better outcome.”

From overcrowding to period of sentence, Owens argued how proper rehabilitation helped not just in reducing crime but also in improving the lives of prisoners. “A strong system of public healthcare, employment, education and yes, rehabilitation, helps,” he tweeted.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on the microblogging website, with many debating over the contents of the post. While many supported Owen’s arguments, others were impressed with the facilities provided to the prisoners.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 13: Latest News

Advertisement