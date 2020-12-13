‘They look better than our homes’: Netizens react as pictures of Nordic prison cells go viral

In another tweet, Owens compared the state of prisons and recreational home in America. (Source: @IDoTheThinking/Twitter)

A prison evokes images of dingy, low-lit rooms with iron bars in our minds. However, this may not be the scenario in Nordic prison. Located in San Francisco, several images of the high-security prison went viral on social media after they were shared by user @IDoTheThinking.

“Nordic prison cells look like $3,000 apartments in San Francisco,” read the tweet by Darrell Owens. Along with the tweet, the user also shared pictures of the cell rooms and common areas of the prison.

Nordic prison cells look like $3,000 apartments in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/vULaJJuNfi — 𝒟𝒶𝓇𝓇𝑒𝓁𝓁 ❄𝒪𝓌𝑒𝓃𝓈 (@IDoTheThinking) December 12, 2020

In another tweet, Owens compared the state of prisons and recreational homes in America. “If your goal is to rehabilitate people and steer them away from criminal lifestyles, curious which environment would foster a better outcome.”

If your goal is to rehabilitate people and steer them away from criminal lifestyles, curious which environment would foster a better outcome. USA vs Sweden pic.twitter.com/T5Jy69E40u — 𝒟𝒶𝓇𝓇𝑒𝓁𝓁 ❄𝒪𝓌𝑒𝓃𝓈 (@IDoTheThinking) December 12, 2020

From overcrowding to period of sentence, Owens argued how proper rehabilitation helped not just in reducing crime but also in improving the lives of prisoners. “A strong system of public healthcare, employment, education and yes, rehabilitation, helps,” he tweeted.

Some of yall are saying its too comfortable or that all prison is bad. Imma just point to the fact that 20% of Norwegian prisoners re-offend versus 76.6% in the U.S. A strong system of public healthcare, employment, education and yes, rehabilitation, helpshttps://t.co/SzOGqfwY3M — 𝒟𝒶𝓇𝓇𝑒𝓁𝓁 ❄𝒪𝓌𝑒𝓃𝓈 (@IDoTheThinking) December 13, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on the microblogging website, with many debating over the contents of the post. While many supported Owen’s arguments, others were impressed with the facilities provided to the prisoners.

imagine how much better our society would be if we treated inmates like human beings — Peter Kay🏴♿️🕎 (@PeterKayReports) December 12, 2020

imagine how much better our society would be if we treated inmates like human beings — Peter Kay🏴♿️🕎 (@PeterKayReports) December 12, 2020

It’s really an unfair comparison. The purpose of Nordic prisons is to rehabilitate and keep society safe. The purpose of the US system is to make lots of money by incarcerating as many people as possible. — Rod Davison 🇨🇦 🌎 (@Casually_Causal) December 13, 2020

hah! that was my first thought as well — electricvishnu (@electricvishnu) December 13, 2020

It’s an acknowledgement of shared humanity and minimum acceptable standards for housing — Aaron Holm (@aahholm) December 13, 2020

🤯🤯🤯 I legit opened this thinking somebody moved to a new apartment in bay area — Prateek Bhatnagar (@_prateekbh) December 13, 2020

looking around at my $1600 room (not apartment, room) in Oakland pic.twitter.com/fZ6UvsnNd8 — Name 🦺 Nobody (@Name_Is_Nobody) December 13, 2020

This is nicer than my college dorm room. — 🌈❄️FrozeBren☃️🌊ミ☆ #BLM (@RadBren13) December 13, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd