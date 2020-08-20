Pictures of Beirut’s ‘miracle baby’ George take social media by storm

Despite the deadly blast, doctors and staff helped the woman successfully deliver the baby boy, who is now called “miracle” baby George. (Picture credit: Instagram/miraclebabygeorge)

Several pictures of baby George, who came into the world shortly after the Beirut blast of August 4, are now being widely shared on social media.

The explosion took place just when the boy’s mother, Emmanuelle Khnaisser, was wheeled into the delivery room to give birth.

Khnaisser‘s husband Edmound, who wanted the film the moments before his son was born, also ended up catching on camera one of the most devastating explosions in the history of Lebanon.

The video which was widely shared on social media showed the shockwave caused by the blast shattering windows and injuring several medical staff present in the room.

Despite the blast that killed over 100, doctors and staff helped the woman successfully deliver the baby boy, who is now called “miracle” baby George.

Describing the infant as a “light in the darkness “, several pictures of the baby was shared on an Instagram account dedicated to the boy.

The hospital, where many nurses and patients died in the explosion, had made headlines in connection with another report as well. Pictures of a ‘hero nurse’, who was seen cradling three newborn babies in their maternity wing after the blast, were widely shared on social media.

The catastrophic explosion killed over 100 people and injured around 5000.

