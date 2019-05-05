Pictures of babies in X-ray machines go viral, leave netizens amused

Pictures of “squished” babies sitting motionlessly inside a transparent tube have gone viral on social media. It’s not what it looks like, however. The whole thing is entirely harmless. The tube, in fact, is called a Pigg-O-Stat, which holds a baby still during medical procedures.

Advertising

Twitter user @mowzii shared the images in a post that read: “I just found out this is how they X-ray small children and I can’t stop laughing.”

Interestingly, the post left some amused, who could not stop obsessing over the pictures of the babies. However, many pointed out how uncomfortable and scared the children get when they are put in the equipment. “My 1st kid had 1 of these. They didn’t warn me. I bawled my eyes out when they put him in it because he was so scared. The pics are hella funny, but man being there in person is torture. U feel helpless…& the kid looks at you like they’re gonna molly whop you after they get out,” tweeted a user.

I just found out this is how they X-ray small children and I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/crNsjYhtpK — Professor Finesser (@mowziii) April 27, 2019

The post was retweeted over one lakh times and received over 4 lakh likes.

I thought these were test tube babies — Alberto Balsam (@Noneleftmike) April 27, 2019

My 1st kid had 1 of these. They didn’t warn me. I bawled my eyes out when they put him in it because he was so scared. The pics are hella funny, but man being there in person is torture. U feel helpless…& the kid looks at you like they’re gonna mollywhop you after they get out! — Naturally Phenomenal (@Mtntop_Climber) April 27, 2019

pic.twitter.com/YjXMY4xXbz — Dylan Holmes of House Baratheon (@PolitcalDM) April 27, 2019

When you have to put your kid in one, come back and talk to me. — Lori (@IsTrumpCareDead) April 27, 2019

Im I the only one not finding this funny?? — Kenny Amasike (@boicom7) April 27, 2019