Toggle Menu
Pictures of babies in X-ray machines go viral, leave netizens amusedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/pictures-of-babies-in-x-ray-machines-are-go-viral-leave-netizens-amused-5710988/

Pictures of babies in X-ray machines go viral, leave netizens amused

However, many pointed out how uncomfortable and scared the children get when they are put in the equipment. "My 1st kid had 1 of these. They didn’t warn me. I bawled my eyes out when they put him in it because he was so scared," tweeted a user.

children, children x-ray machines, pictures x ray machines, viral pics, children xray viral pics, babies during x-ray, trending, indian express, indian express news
Interestingly, the post left some amused, who could not stop obsessing over the pictures of the babies.

Pictures of “squished” babies sitting motionlessly inside a transparent tube have gone viral on social media. It’s not what it looks like, however. The whole thing is entirely harmless.  The tube, in fact, is called a Pigg-O-Stat, which holds a baby still during medical procedures.

Twitter user @mowzii shared the images in a post that read: “I just found out this is how they X-ray small children and I can’t stop laughing.”

Interestingly, the post left some amused, who could not stop obsessing over the pictures of the babies. However, many pointed out how uncomfortable and scared the children get when they are put in the equipment. “My 1st kid had 1 of these. They didn’t warn me. I bawled my eyes out when they put him in it because he was so scared. The pics are hella funny, but man being there in person is torture. U feel helpless…& the kid looks at you like they’re gonna molly whop you after they get out,” tweeted a user.

The post was retweeted over one lakh times and received over 4 lakh likes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Japanese PM installed beaver door-knocker he brought back from Canada, now everyone wants it
2 This dog is winning hearts online as he fosters abandoned kittens
3 This ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan has become fodder for new desi memes