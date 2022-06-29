This picture represents the bleak reality of Ukrainian children living through war

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has crossed over 100 days and the war in Ukraine is intensifying each day. Several parts of Ukraine’s territory that came between the crossfires of Ukrainian forces and the Russian army are reeling under severely damaged infrastructure.

Those areas that are not directly affected by the ravages of war are under the constant threat of escalating violence.

On Tuesday, Marina Uzelkova, a popular Ukrainian fitness blogger, shared a photograph on her Instagram account which captured the essence of what it is like living against the backdrop of an ongoing war.

In the picture, Uzelkova’s kids are seen eating food by a window-side table, as black smoke rises in the background. The photo has gathered over 7,000 likes.

While sharing the poignant picture, Uzelkova wrote a long caption in Ukrainian that roughly translates to, “Unfortunately, the reality of Ukrainian children is exactly like that now. But we fight for our usual peaceful reality every day. Today, Ukraine celebrates Constitution Day. The constitution is the basic law that guarantees freedom and rights to every citizen of the country, as well as determines the political system of the state. This is exactly what the occupiers do not like, this is what they don’t really have. There is no freedom, no rights, and the political system is decided not by the Constitution, but by one person. Peace be upon us. Glory to Ukraine. May we have a fast victory.”