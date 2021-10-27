scorecardresearch
‘Gross and unhygienic’: Picture of flight passenger draping her hair on her seat triggers online fury

Once shared online, it did not take long for the picture to go viral on the microblogging site, with many calling the woman passenger "inconsiderate".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 27, 2021
woman hair plane viral picture, Plane passenger backlash inconsiderate hair, woman hair in place viral picture, plane passenger long hair hanging seat viral picture, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe picture was shared by a US-based man Anthony along with a question asking his followers if they would be annoyed in a similar situation.

A photograph of a woman’s long hair hanging over the back of her seat in an aircraft has triggered angry reactions online after it went viral on social media.

The picture was shared by a US-based man, Anthony, along with a question asking his followers whether they would be annoyed if a passenger did something similar on the flight.

“Would this piss you off?” he tweeted while posting the picture that features the unnamed woman’s long hair hanging on her seat and reaching the tray table of the other passenger. According to a DailyMail report, the picture was taken in the United States.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the picture to go viral on the microblogging site, with many calling the woman passenger “inconsiderate”.

“I would politely ask her to stay in the space that she paid for and keep her hair out of the space I’m eating and drinking in. If that didn’t work I’d be very tempted to get the messiest food and drink on the trolley and accidentally dip her hair in it,” tweeted a user.

Another user, who claimed to be a former air hostess, wrote that putting one’s hair like the way shown in the picture was “gross and it’s unhygienic” and suggested to never “deal with a passenger directly” and call the cabin crew to handle the situation.

However, some also came up with hilarious suggestions such as cutting the hair, dipping it in food or sticking bubble gum to deal with “inconsiderate” travellers.

