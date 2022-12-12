scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Watch: Pianist goes underwater to play the Little Mermaid’s ‘Under the Sea’

YouTuber Joe Jenkins is known for playing the piano in unusual places, like on a boat, in front of the Buckingham Palace, and even on a hot air balloon.

Pianist goes underwater to play the Little Mermaid’s ‘Under the Sea’, piano under sea, playing piano underwater, Joe Jenkins, YouTuber, viral, trending, Indian ExpressJoe Jenkins is known for playing the stringed keyboard instrument in unusual places.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

If you grew up watching the cartoon The Little Mermaid, the song ‘Under the Sea’ must be quite familiar. Supposed to have been sung by a crab named Sebastian, the track implores the mermaid Ariel to remain sea-bound and resist her desire to become a human. However, a YouTuber from the UK’s Bristol has now literally played the song on a piano in the last place you would probably guess – under the sea!

Joe Jenkins is known for playing the stringed keyboard instrument in unusual places, like a boat, in front of the Buckingham Palace, and even on a hot air balloon. His latest adventure involves playing a yellow piano underwater in full diving gear, including a breathing apparatus.

Also Read |This time, sky is the stage for YouTuber Joe Jenkins

Speaking to the BBC, Jenkins said it took him two years to plan the stunt. “I dunked it in the water and went down there and dived and played it.” He added, “Now I’ve finally managed to just about pull it off”.

The biggest challenges, he said, were to make sure that he complied with health and safety regulations, that he was able to dive safely, and to ensure that the piano actually worked underwater. Though it was “horribly out of tune” and “incredibly rusted”, the piano, which is now in storage, still worked, Jenkins shared.

“When I first saw your River Flows In You video, I was hoping one day you would put it underwater…well done,” commented an Instagram user. “Please play SpongeBob song,” said another. “Sound engineers hate him for this one simple trick,” a third joked. “Fish probably already recording it Joe you don’t have to,” another netizen remarked.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 01:26:56 pm
Next Story

Justice S V Gangapurwala appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close