Watch: Pianist goes underwater to play the Little Mermaid’s ‘Under the Sea’

If you grew up watching the cartoon The Little Mermaid, the song ‘Under the Sea’ must be quite familiar. Supposed to have been sung by a crab named Sebastian, the track implores the mermaid Ariel to remain sea-bound and resist her desire to become a human. However, a YouTuber from the UK’s Bristol has now literally played the song on a piano in the last place you would probably guess – under the sea!

Joe Jenkins is known for playing the stringed keyboard instrument in unusual places, like a boat, in front of the Buckingham Palace, and even on a hot air balloon. His latest adventure involves playing a yellow piano underwater in full diving gear, including a breathing apparatus.

Speaking to the BBC, Jenkins said it took him two years to plan the stunt. “I dunked it in the water and went down there and dived and played it.” He added, “Now I’ve finally managed to just about pull it off”.

The biggest challenges, he said, were to make sure that he complied with health and safety regulations, that he was able to dive safely, and to ensure that the piano actually worked underwater. Though it was “horribly out of tune” and “incredibly rusted”, the piano, which is now in storage, still worked, Jenkins shared.

“When I first saw your River Flows In You video, I was hoping one day you would put it underwater…well done,” commented an Instagram user. “Please play SpongeBob song,” said another. “Sound engineers hate him for this one simple trick,” a third joked. “Fish probably already recording it Joe you don’t have to,” another netizen remarked.