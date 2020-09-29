Acclaimed pianist gets emotional after playing piano with special gloves, clip goes viral

The musician was seen playing Bach's arrangement of Oboe Concerto by Allesandro Marcello. (Source: João Carlos Martins/ Instagram)

Video of a veteran Brazilian pianist struggling to hold back tears while playing the instrument has made social media users quite emotional.

In a recent video shared by renowned pianist João Carlos Martins, the maestro is seen donning special prosthetic gloves while playing the piano. The artist, who had to give up playing his favourite instrument owing to health problems that led to him losing the ability to move his fingers, once again mesmerised fans online, thanks to a bionic gloves.

After 20 long years the artiste has started to play the piano once again and the recent clip shared on his Instagram account left many teary-eyed. The musician was seen playing Johann Sebastian Bach’s arrangement of Oboe Concerto by Allesandro Marcello.

Watch the emotional moment here:

The video went viral on Twitter after former NBA player Rex Chapman tweeted it saying: “He’s crying. I’m crying. You’re crying…” Others too commented on the clip and said they were extremely happy listening to him once again.

Following several injuries Brazilian pianist João Carlos Martins lost the ability to move his fingers. But after more than 20-years of being unable to play — a pair of “bionic” gloves are bringing him back. He’s crying. I’m crying. You’re crying…pic.twitter.com/X7g6qU4zDR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 28, 2020

Rebirth through technology, a return of lost dreams and old loves…yeah, I’m sniffly, too. This was lovely, Rex. Thank you. — Kafkaesque (@Kafkaesque_Blog) September 28, 2020

This is almost unbearably moving to watch. He plays with incredible sensitivity and soul. To lose your gift, creative outlet and career in one stroke like that is enormously painful – I cannot imagine what it must be like to have it restored, after over twenty years of grief. — Dr Kat Alcock (@KatClinPsy) September 29, 2020

Oh the feels watching his face. God’s Positive Power at work. — Nancy Cahalan (@mamacee7) September 28, 2020

Enchanting and remarkable 😍😍😍 — Moira Rose Saying Bébé (@joebottomley) September 28, 2020

He were our most virtuous pianist, very happy to see him playing again — Rafa Lopes (@rafalpx) September 28, 2020

What a long tunnel to have a light at the end off!, but Wow I am so impressed at this mans mental fortitude. God Speed .x — Breandán O’Connor (@bbreandan) September 28, 2020

So now I’m 😭.

Thank you for there are still wonders in this world and humans are still doing amazing things for each other. ❤️

But seriously, water running down the cheeks and all 🤦🏻‍♀️🎶❤️ — Täve Schur – #I❤️JKRowling (@SchurTave) September 28, 2020

Considered one of the great interpreters of Bach’s music, the Brazilian classical pianist and conductor had retired in early 2019 after 24 surgeries trying to stop pains from a degenerative disease and a series of accidents. His limitations had forced him to work mostly as a conductor since the early 2000s.

However, thinking it’s too early for him to retire, Ubiratã Bizarro Costa created a special neoprene-covered bionic gloves for him to create magic on the instruments once again. Since late January this year, he has been playing lot more once again.

“After I lost my tools, my hands, and couldn’t play the piano, it was if there was a corpse inside my chest,” Martins told The Associated Press at the time.

“I might not recover the speed of the past. I don’t know what result I will get. I’m starting over as though I were an 8-year-old learning,” he added.

