Acclaimed pianist gets emotional after playing piano with special gloves, clip goes viral

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
The artist, who had to give up playing his favourite instrument owning to health problems that led to him losing the ability to move his fingers, once again mesmerised fans online thanks to a bionic gloves after 20 long years.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 29, 2020 8:13:29 pm
João Carlos Martins, João Carlos Martins bionic, João Carlos Martins plays piano again, João Carlos Martins emotional piano playing, pianist emotional playing with bionic gloves, indian express, viral videos,The musician was seen playing Bach's arrangement of Oboe Concerto by Allesandro Marcello. (Source: João Carlos Martins/ Instagram)

Video of a veteran Brazilian pianist struggling to hold back tears while playing the instrument has made social media users quite emotional.

In a recent video shared by renowned pianist João Carlos Martins, the maestro is seen donning special prosthetic gloves while playing the piano. The artist, who had to give up playing his favourite instrument owing to health problems that led to him losing the ability  to move his fingers, once again mesmerised fans online, thanks to a bionic gloves.

After 20 long years the artiste has started to play the piano once again and the recent clip shared on his Instagram account left many teary-eyed. The musician was seen playing Johann Sebastian Bach’s arrangement of Oboe Concerto by Allesandro Marcello.

Watch the emotional moment here:

The video went viral on Twitter after former NBA player Rex Chapman tweeted it saying: “He’s crying. I’m crying. You’re crying…” Others too commented on the clip and said they were extremely happy listening to him once again.

 

Considered one of the great interpreters of Bach’s music, the Brazilian classical pianist and conductor had retired in early 2019 after 24 surgeries trying to stop pains from a degenerative disease and a series of accidents. His limitations had forced him to work mostly as a conductor since the early 2000s.

However, thinking it’s too early for him to retire, Ubiratã Bizarro Costa created a special neoprene-covered bionic gloves for him to create magic on the instruments once again. Since late January this year, he has been playing lot more once again.

“After I lost my tools, my hands, and couldn’t play the piano, it was if there was a corpse inside my chest,” Martins told The Associated Press at the time.

“I might not recover the speed of the past. I don’t know what result I will get. I’m starting over as though I were an 8-year-old learning,” he added.

