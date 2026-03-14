Pi Day 2026: Google marks March 14 with interactive doodle celebrating the mathematical constant

Pi Day is observed every year on March 14 to celebrate the mathematical constant π (pi), a number that plays a crucial role in mathematics and science. The date – written as 3/14 – reflects the first three digits of pi (3.14), which is why the day has become a favourite among mathematicians, students, and science lovers. Joining the celebrations this year, Google unveiled a vibrant and interactive doodle that was visible globally, highlighting the importance of this fundamental mathematical concept.

What is Pi (π)?

Pi refers to the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The concept was popularised in 1988 when physicist Larry Shaw organised the first Pi Day event at the San Francisco Exploratorium. Pi is classified as an irrational number, meaning its decimal form goes on forever without repeating. Because of this unique property, it appears in countless mathematical and physical formulas.